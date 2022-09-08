Queanbeyan coach Sam French wasn't sure what to think when Fred Kaihea broke his hand in the final game of the season.
Offered the chance to take the week off, the Brumby opted to turn out for his club in their clash with Penrith. He was rewarded for his commitment by suffering a season-ending injury.
Kaihea had been one of the most dominant props in the competition all year. He almost single-handedly dismantled the Canberra Royals when Queanbeyan put 50 on their grand final opponents in round 15.
It was an injury that was sure to slow their premiership push. Elite props are hard to come by, let alone a member of the Brumbies.
That triggered an urgent SOS to Neori Nadruku.
The Whites veteran had floated around in third grade earlier in the year before a brief stint in Sydney with an injury-stricken Manly.
With the Marlins season ending, Nadruku didn't hesitate to return for the John I Dent Cup finals.
"Neori is a legend of a bloke," French said.
"Anyone who knows him knows he's a champion fella on and off the field. He's a first-grade player, he's a very talented man but he decided to play lower grades this year. With Fred going down with a broken hand, Neori's been an absolute godsend. Since he's been back the fire's been in his belly and he's been a big part of our success."
Nadruku is as shocked as anyone to be just days away from the John I Dent Cup grand final.
Having spent much of his 20s playing first grade, the prop made the decision to focus on work this year.
He almost retired before opting to play lower grades with his mates. Then came the call from Manly and suddenly Nadruku was thrust into the furnace.
It proved a baptism of fire for a player who had previously knocked back offers from Shute Shield teams in order to stay loyal to the Whites.
"I was training in the background but couldn't commit to training with work," Nadruku said.
"The opportunity to play in Sydney was a jump-start for me, it kicked me into gear to start training harder. I got that taste of it again, I was excited to play rugby again.
"My first game for Manly was the battle of the Northern Beaches against Warringah. It was such a big occasion, coming back and playing footy in a big game, I fell in love with the game again."
A member of the Queanbeyan sides that fell in the 2014 and 2016 grand finals, Nadruku thought his chances of achieving a premiership had slipped through his grasp.
A sense of unfinished business has lingered since.
Saturday, he knows, marks a unique opportunity to put to rest years of doubts.
"A win this weekend will finally complete that unfinished feeling," Nadruku said.
"It's been a long time coming for the club.
"I played in both grand final losses, 2016 was the hardest one to take. The circumstances of that game were tough, our scrum was dominating and we went for a try at the end to win it but we never got the penalty try and we turned the ball over.
"For most of the boys, this is their first time in a first grade final, the nerves are there. Everyone is so excited, it will be great for the club and the community if we can finish it off this weekend."
Given the year he's had, Nadruku doesn't know what the future holds.
Manly have reached out with an offer to play in Sydney next year. It's a decision the prop is currently weighing up, work commitments tying him to Canberra in the short term.
"I'll be back playing," Nadruku said.
"Whether it's for Manly or the Whites, I haven't decided yet."
