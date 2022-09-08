ACT has 20th straight day with fewer than 300 new COVID cases

The ACT has recorded its 20th consecutive day with new daily COVID cases under 300.
ACT Health reported 179 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average dipped from 155 to 152.
Advertisement
The total number of known active cases remained the same as the previous day, at 892.
Of the 179 new cases, 73 were detected through PCR testing and 106 were found through rapid antigen tests.
Canberra has two fewer people in hospital, with hospitalisations dropping to 87, however one person still remains in intensive care and on a ventilator.
No lives were lost in the ACT, keeping the total deaths since March 2020 at 125.
The total number of COVID cases in the territory since the beginning of the pandemic is now 203,786.
Of the new cases, 59 were in the 25-39 age group.
READ MORE:
On Wednesday, ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith announced daily case numbers will stop being reported following an agreement between federal and state health ministers.
Ms Stephen-Smith said of the decision, "daily reporting is not as important as it was" and it would now be done weekly.
Double vaccinated people make up 77.8 per cent of the ACT population aged over five.
The proportion of people aged 16 and over who are triple-vaxxed is at 78.1 per cent.
The percentage of people over 50 in the ACT who have received their fourth dose is at 57.3 per cent. Vaccination rates are updated on Fridays.
In NSW, 3334 new COVID cases were reported on Thursday along with 25 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases in NSW is now 48,879.
Victoria 2102 new infections were recorded, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 11,995. Twenty-four new deaths were also reported.
Advertisement
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.