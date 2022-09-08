A woman who thrust her foot into the chest of a police officer has pleaded guilty to a number of offences she committed while on methamphetamine.
Kira Lee Meagher, 24, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to charges of reckless driving, driving while under the influence of drugs and resisting a public official.
Advertisement
Court documents show on March 7 this year, Meagher attended the Australian National University with her "large Alsatian dog" about 4pm.
The ANU campus has a "red zone" run by ACT Health, which patients infected with COVID-19 attend.
Meagher ignored the signs saying "do not enter" and proceeded to rummage through infectious material bins.
A security supervisor told Meagher to leave, to which she responded with "f--- off". When a staff member came out and opened the door for Meagher to leave, the 24-year-old spat at the victim's chest.
Staff from inside called the police.
Meagher then smashed six windows of the building and walked to a car park, where she approached the owner of a black BMW X4.
The defendant grabbed the victim with both hands and said "I will kill you if you fight back, I will stab you".
The victim exited his vehicle and Meagher entered with her dog, and started to "sporadically sound the horn".
Police arrived soon after and approached Meagher, who had blood streaming from her arm. She said this was from someone "hurting" her.
Meagher exited the car wearing the victim's beanie and ran towards the street waving her hands in an "erratic manner" and "speaking in non-sensible sentences", including calling out to "Jim Jim".
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
The defendant began to run towards oncoming traffic, and a police officer grabbed her left arm as she responded saying "don't f------ touch me".
The police officer proceeded to initiate an arrest and the defendant pulled her left leg towards her chest and thrust her left foot into the chest of the officer, causing him to lose his grip on Meagher.
Meagher then ran towards a rock wall on the opposite side of the road and attempted to climb the wall, which had a 15-metre drop on the other side.
The officer stopped and arrested Meagher.
Meagher was granted bail for these offences on June 8 on the condition she not use illegal drugs.
Advertisement
On July 1, police came across a white Hino light truck travelling on the incorrect side of the road on Northbourne Avenue in Turner.
Other drivers were "required to take evasive action to avoid a direct collision".
Police activated their emergency lights and sirens, signalling for Meagher, who was driving, to stop.
Meagher instead did a U-turn, mounted the footpath and collided with a tree before coming to a stop.
Meagher's speech was "erratic and fast-paced", and court documents say she seemed she was "completely unable to maintain her train of thought when being asked simple questions by police".
Police said Meagher's behaviour became more aggressive during her interaction, yelling: "I am having an overdose. I need to be 'narcanned'. I don't believe you are police officers. Show me you are police officers."
Advertisement
Meagher was placed under arrest and, a short time later, fell onto her back and appeared to have a seizure.
Upon reappearing in court, Meagher was refused bail and remained behind bars until her sentencing on Wednesday.
After hearing submissions, magistrate James Stewart activated previously suspended jail terms and added another six weeks behind bars for the offences committed in March.
Those sentences were to expire on Friday, when Meagher was to be released on a four-and-a-half month intensive correction order Mr Stewart imposed in relation to the July crimes.
Mr Stewart told Meagher she was "a precious member of our community", which could not afford to lose her after she tried to climb the wall with the 15-metre drop.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.