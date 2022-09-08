The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Kira Meagher released from Canberra jail after kicking police officer

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated September 9 2022 - 3:17am, first published September 8 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kira Lee Meagher, who pleaded guilty in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Picture from Facebook

A woman who thrust her foot into the chest of a police officer has pleaded guilty to a number of offences she committed while on methamphetamine.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.