Jamal Fogarty is the unlikely champion of the Raiders' rise into the top-eight and a telling piece of feedback from coach Ricky Stuart indicates the best is yet to come from the 28-year-old Queenslander.
While Fogarty was a welcome addition to provide a more stable rudder for the Raiders upon George Williams' sour exit, he is not a Cleary, Moses, Hunt, Cherry-Evans or Reynolds-type No.7 that a team is built around.
It was just a few years ago that Fogarty was playing for Burleigh Bears in the Queensland Cup and left wondering if his NRL days had already passed him by.
Two career-saving seasons with the Gold Coast Titans between 2020-21 put him back on the NRL map and eventually landed him in Canberra.
Despite a delayed Green Machine debut after a pre-season injury, Fogarty has very quickly gained momentum since his return in round 12.
The self-confessed "footy nerd" has done so with a determined approach to his preparation and training that's impressed those around him.
"As a rugby league player, if you're not going to listen, you're not going to get better. I always try and take as much as I can from Sticky," Fogarty said ahead of Canberra's do-or-die elimination final against the Storm on Saturday.
"I was doing a bit of kicking the other day and he said to me, 'I like giving you feedback because you take it on board. I've had other players where I give them feedback and they say, yeah, yeah, and don't take it on board'.
"It would be nice to take my game to a new level. I've only played one finals game."
If Fogarty sounds hungry for success, it's because he is, and that's good news for Raiders fans set to cheer him on for another two seasons after this finals campaign.
"Jamal coming back from injury is massive, and every week we've been building," five-eighth Jack Wighton said. "Seeing his confidence and him thriving out there, it's unreal.
"He's a champion bloke and an unbelievable player.
"It's been awesome playing with him and over the next year or two hopefully he can build even more."
Though it was a tough slog for the Raiders to sneak into the eight with Fogarty charged with helping lift the team out of their mediocre 5-6 win-loss record when he returned, the halfback never thought the post-season was out of reach.
"I came to the Raiders because they've played finals pretty much every year except for last year," he said.
"I expected to play finals, so it's not a surprise or a shock to me."
Fogarty made his comeback in a nail-biting eight-point defeat to the Eels and since then he has been on the losing end on just three more occasions. In that period Canberra's points average per game has also increased to 26.
That 9-4 record with Fogarty in the halves is no accident.
He may be small in stature but beside Wighton, Fogarty is an extremely capable deputy to get the most out of the Raiders attack, and if he continues on the trajectory he's on, Canberra will be a force to be reckoned with in the finals and beyond.
"He could talk with a mouthful of marbles," Wighton said.
"He takes numbers off me. It gives shapes to both sides, he's got a great kicking game, and he's organising the show.
"Having great shape on the right side takes pressure off and makes both sides more of a threat, instead of just being a one-sided team."
