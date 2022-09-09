The Canberra Times

Sudden-onset paraplegia: what canine disc disease looks like

By Dr Anne Quain
September 9 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Disc disease is usually more common in dog breeds with shorter legs and a longer body. Picture from Shutterstock.

Billie, a four-year-old French bulldog, was brought to see me recently because he had suddenly lost the use of his back legs.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.