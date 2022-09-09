The Canberra Times
Not everybody is motivated by self-interest, Anthony Albanese

By Letters to the Editor
September 9 2022 - 7:30pm
Anthony Albanese's presumption there would be a backlash against the abolition of the stage three tax cuts is not correct. Picture by Keegan Carroll

I suppose it's nave of me to think that if only our Prime Minister Anthony Albanese were to read a book recently given to me called Humankind he would change his mind about the tax cuts for the wealthy, but I do think that.

