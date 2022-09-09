I suppose it's nave of me to think that if only our Prime Minister Anthony Albanese were to read a book recently given to me called Humankind he would change his mind about the tax cuts for the wealthy, but I do think that.
I know well the argument, and I've just heard it repeated by that admirably thoughtful Greg Combet, that if the government changes its mind about these tax cuts, the electorate might accuse it of breaking promises and vote it out at the next election, despite our urgent need now to reprioritise the use of this money.
But in the book I want our PM to read which is subtitled A Hopeful History and written by Rutger Bregman, a famous Dutch historian, this tendency to believe that citizens will behave badly when challenged is shown to be mostly misplaced.
Human beings are usually generous and kindly and work for the good of all. In crises such as the ones we currently face including impossible cost of living costs, growing inequality and climate catastrophe this might well be the case.
After reading this book our PM might be tempted to believe that wealthy people who earn over $180,000 a year might decide that they don't think it appropriate to accept these tax cuts when people like nurses and teachers can hardly afford adequate food and shelter.
Perhaps now is the time for our government to reaffirm its faith in humanity.
It was completely inappropriate for the Midwinter Ball to be sponsored by fossil fuel companies Woodside and Shell ("Pollie ball sparkles amid fossil fuel controversy" canberratimes.com.au, September 8). I applaud Sarah Hanson-Young and Adam Bandt's partner, Claudia Perkins, for their "end gas and coal" dresses. They highlight the need for urgent recalibration of political priorities in this country.
Aspiring politicians happily support their community and the benefits of democracy as it also supports open access to sitting at that table of control. Sadly, once again we see those in power abusing and undermining democracy, seeing it as a threat to their power.
Many monarchists have an ideal view that the monarchy is outside that table and will defend our democracy against abuse. Current roles and conventions do not support that expectation, but changes to the constitution could replace the monarchy with an apolitical administrator-general.
The critical consideration is to recognise that the winner of an election of any type is a politician. A further unfortunate truth is that the most likely winner [of a vote for a head of state] will have the support of the major party in government.
Any possibility of an elected defender of our democracy will ensure my vote for the monarchy; even King Charles and current arrangements is a better choice.
I was delighted to read the article "Air quality in focus to cut disease transmission", (canberratimes.com.au, September 4).
It did not take long after the onset of the pandemic to realise that cruise ships and aircraft were incubators of the disease, and that hotels were not suitable buildings for isolation.
There were standards years ago. 60 years ago I attended a lecture by an expert from the Fairfield Infectious Diseases Hospital in Melbourne. He outlined the criteria for air quality to prevent transmission of airborne disease, and said, "if you can't have this, you might as well abandon the attempt and just open the windows".
More power to those now engaged in the battle, I say.
Les Bienkiewicz (Letters, September 8) seems not to understand the difference between a budget deficit and government debt, claiming "the books were balanced just prior to COVID-19".
Not so. The annual budget might have been in balance but the debt was still there.
The Rudd/Gillard governments, following on from the GFC, left government debt at $157 billion. This was more than doubled by Abbott and Turnbull and Morrison.
Subsequent to all that, Morrison's government upped the debt to around the trillion dollars now referred to.
Nick Kyrgios, our smashing Canberra hero, what example are you giving to the young?
Lost a match in the playground or Little Athletics? Just carry on like a spoiled brat.
Obtained no prizes in the piano competition? Smash the piano.
Since elite tennis winners get substantial prize money and sponsorships, an appropriate consequence for recurring unsportsmanlike behaviour should be the immediate forfeiture of any pecuniary advantages accrued at that competition, as well as an automatic one-year ban from similar events.
Advantage goes to civility.
Bradley Perrett ("Pitch Black is a message for China", canberratimes.com.au, September 3) says RAAF Tindal, near Katherine, is a key facility that the US would use if it had to defend Taiwan from China. That statement is war-mongering disinformation.
The US won't attack China to defend Taiwan because Taiwan is part of China. The US and the UN acknowledge that fact. Suggesting that the US believes Taiwan isn't part of China in order to attack China is delusional. It won't happen.
Australians need to emerge from their daze, eliminate their colonialist mindset, dismiss obsequious dependence on foreign influences, and begin to live in peace and harmony with the rest of the world. Pretending that pouring billions of taxpayer dollars into purchasing US military equipment for use in 10 or 20 years time is needed to defend Australia from mythical enemies on the other side of the world, notably China and Russia, is beyond ludicrous.
The $3.4 billion written off on the defunct French submarine contract could have already rehoused all of the victims of recent Australian fires and floods.
At present Australia has a major skills shortage and with positions that need to be filled as soon as possible to fix this problem.
One way to combat the skills shortage would be to make it a lot easier for South Africans to come to Australia. Many South Africans of white, coloured and Indian backgrounds would move to Australia in a heartbeat if they could. Many of them are highly qualified.
There are a lot of white South Africans who live in regional South Africa who would be more than happy to live and work in regional Australia.
Why not create a major South African immigration program and take in around 400,000 South Africans? It would be a major brain gain and a significant economic boost.
Justice Judith Kelly, a Northern Territory Supreme Court judge, recently commented that the fear of being called a racists is preventing people from speaking honestly.
In this case her remarks were aimed at violence against aboriginal women who are 10 times more likely to be victims of assault than non-indigenous women.
Judge Kelly went further in her speech arguing that past Australian communities and governments had racist policies "but the fact that some contemporary problems have been caused or contributed to by racism in the past does not mean that they are the result of racism today" and that on the whole, modern Australian society was not racist.
Its a view that will probably be rejected by many who like to use racism as a weapon to smear opponents, a process even adopted by some governments such as Israel and China to cloud their misdeeds.
Prince William's comment about declining wildlife in Africa through population growth created a storm of protest. Michael Daley lost his position as NSW Labor leader for a remark about immigration at a time of high unemployment.
But perhaps the most surprising result was the surrender of environmental groups who now refuse to question, let alone oppose, government policies aimed at high population growth through immigration.
I note that Legislative Assembly member's pay has risen by 3.25 per cent. In these desperately financially hard times is this pay rise really justified? especially when the Green/Labor government has just slugged ACT rate payers 3.5 per cent plus to cover, among other things, these pay rises. Of course the arbitrator (the Independent ACT Remuneration Tribunal) is independent. But who approves its pay increases?
