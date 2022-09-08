The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

'Bizarre rule' charges people with guide dogs, NDIS Minister Bill Shorten says

Harley Dennett
LT
By Harley Dennett, and Lanie Tindale
September 8 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Labor government will fix a "bizarre" rule that forces costs on people with guide dogs, NDIS Minister Bill Shorten says.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.

LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.