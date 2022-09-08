The Labor government will fix a "bizarre" rule that forces costs on people with guide dogs, NDIS Minister Bill Shorten says.
Politicians from across the political spectrum, like Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth, gathered on Thursday to cuddle Labrador puppies in Parliament House.
Perhaps, as Mr Shorten suggested, they just wanted a friend.
"In politics, they say if you want a friend get a dog," he said.
Seeing eye dogs in Australia are expected to work two years longer than international guidelines.
And people are lumped with extra costs if their assistance dog cannot serve for an arbitrary eight years.
"The previous government had guidelines that said the average working life of a guide dog is eight years," Mr Shorten said.
"The average working life of a guide dog is somewhere nearer to six years.
"If your dog, who might have died of cancer, who could no longer do the work, had done less than eight years, the person with vision impairment would be required to pay the shortfall up to eight years."
He described guidelines on guide dog adoption as "some of the most bizarre rules".
"Even the most seasoned political cynics will be surprised at some of the red tape that we've uncovered," he said.
"Not even Shaun Micallef could invent these rules."
He also claimed people with assistance animals were being declared ineligible for NDIS transport tax concessions.
"Not every meeting, not every aspect of your life is within walking distance," Mr Shorten said.
There are 1793 NDIS recipients with seeing eye dogs, Vision Australia's Chris Edwards said.
"Assistance dogs make a massive difference to my life [but] we are at a point where it is very difficult for some people to get what is an essential service to them," he said.
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
