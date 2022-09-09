This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
We rounded a corner and froze. Staring at us just metres away was a stag, handsomely antlered and well built. Around him a bevy of watchful does. The heart skipped a beat, he blinked and made off into the forest, with the does half a step behind. If the encounter was in, say, Europe or America, it would have been welcomed but not here in Australia, on the outer urban fringe of a fairly large town. In broad daylight, it illustrated the problem we have with feral animals, a problem that seems to be getting worse. The patch of forest into which the deer escaped is populated with wombats and kangaroos and, no doubt, the odd echidna. On our walks through it, I had noticed unusual scats. Too big for roos, too round for wombats, too small for horses, which are sometimes ridden on the forest trails. I'd wondered aloud if they belonged to deer. "Anything you say, dear," muttered Mrs Echidna. Turns out they did.
As pretty and novel as the deer were, they are a growing menace, along with a host of other invasive plants and animals. A CSIRO report published last year estimated invasive alien plants and animals had cost the Australian economy at least $390 billion over the past 60 years. Topping the list are feral cats, thought to be the main driver of extinctions in Australia and costing $18.7 billion over the past six decades in control measures such as fencing, baiting, shooting and trapping. The NSW Department of Primary Industry says feral deer have been recorded across 22 per cent of the state. It says they damage habitats, compete for grazing land with livestock, foul waterways and pose a public health risk - especially when they wander onto roads at night and are hit by cars. Deer warning signs on the road to Wollongong from Sydney reveal how serious the risk is. In the ACT, where deer numbers are growing to a critical level, the government is moving towards a cull.
A neighbourhood old-timer tells me the deer have been around these parts for some time, having escaped from a nearby hobby farm. No fan of venison, or firearms for that matter, I'm not about to don the Elmer Fudd deerstalker and go off in hot pursuit. You need a game licence for that. Besides, I'm such a sucker for animals, if they were to knock on the door, I'd likely invite them in for a cuppa (something I attempted without success with a wombat that wandered up to the house a few years back). But the deer encounter has me wondering if we've dropped the ball on feral animal control.
Catching a glimpse of one on the roadside at night is one thing; walking straight into a bevy of them, bold as brass, in broad daylight is quite another.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Are feral animals a problem where you live? Is enough being done to control them? Is venison just about the worst meat you have ever eaten? Worse than roo meat aside? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- In just his third sitting week, independent ACT senator David Pocock has cracked it and uttered the unparliamentary word "bullshit" in the Senate chamber when dealing with parliamentary climate sceptics. Yes, there are still Australian parliamentarians debating whether climate change is real. The "bullshit" came out during a drawn-out Senate debate on the Albanese government's signature climate change bill to enshrine a 43 per cent emission reduction target. With Senator Pocock's support, the legislation later passed the Senate, delivering a major boost to Labor's climate action agenda.
- The head of the Reserve Bank of Australia has flagged more rate rises in coming months. However, RBA governor Philip Lowe said the case for a slower pace of tightening was becoming stronger as the cash rate level rises. "But how high interest rates need to go and how quickly we get there will be guided by the incoming data and the evolving outlook for inflation and the labour market," he told the Anika Foundation in Sydney.
- Three "ingredients" key to a First Nations voice to parliament successfully passing a referendum will be the focus of a working group of First Nations leaders. The group, including Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney and WA senator Pat Dodson, will meet Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra today to discuss progress on the initiative. Ms Burney said the group would work with the government to determine the timing for a successful referendum, refining the proposed question and the public information needed for it to pass.
THEY SAID IT: "All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others." - George Orwell
YOU SAID IT: We asked about the strange tendency of Putin critics to fall out of windows, and whether we should toughen our stance on Russia. Or is what happens behind the oligarch curtain none of our business?
David holds little hope for change: "It does seem that, when novichok isn't an option, Putin's minions resort to windowchuck. Russia has a long history of autocracy. Democracy is always a possibility, but seems a remote probability."
Ilia (is that a Russian name?) is new to the burrow: "Hi John, my friend Ruth kindly forwarded your Putin article to me, and you had me at 'defenestration'. I immediately subscribed. Let's hope Putin isn't going to attempt any Prague re-enactments." That's a reference to a series of infamous dispatches via windows of unpopular leaders in what was then Bohemia.
Sharp-eyed Horst observes: "I like the way you've concluded your observations about Putin's regime, giving us a hidden warning that democracy can get 'Trumped' towards autocracy." Got me, Horst, got me...
Bomb them with truth, suggests Arthur: "The best hope for democracy in Russia or anywhere is a free press. Today's technology is such that streaming to household television etc from satellites is not practical but autocratic regimes ought to fear that it may soon be commonplace and censorship of news and the truth will no longer be possible."
Another David wants the oligarch curtain slammed shut from our end: "All trade with Russia and all non-refugee visas for Russians should be cancelled immediately. Wealthy Russians should not be able to reap the benefits of being part of an international community while their country is engaged in numerous crimes against humanity, including indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas of cities, in Ukraine."
Cecilia takes issue with a comment from yesterday: "Thanks, Echidna, for all the great commentary. I want to correct a comment from John, who said: 'A really good start to a fairer economy would be means testing all government welfare assistance, including childcare.' I don't know about other welfare assistance, but the Child Care Subsidy is already means tested, and the subsidy is scaled depending on household income. It was a subsidy of between 0 per cent and 50 per cent until April of this year, when the former government's new policy began allowing the first child in care to receive up to a 50 per cent subsidy, and all additional children from the same family to receive up to an 80 per cent subsidy. For my family with two children, this change has made a significant difference to our hip pockets. I think saying 'make child care free' sounds lovely, but it would be a huge expense to the government, and would benefit those in the lower socio-economic levels of society, sure, but would equally benefit those flush with cash. I don't believe this is the best approach. Rather leave the subsidy as it is (or increase it to an 80 per cent discount for all children of families in the lowest socio-economic levels), but allocate that additional money to pay our amazing early childhood educators a wage that reflects the incredibly valuable role they play in our children's lives, and in society as a whole."
And John has this to say about another comment: "I must take issue with Murray yesterday who wants us to cease overpopulating our capital cities and populate the northern half of Australia instead. That's a recipe for extending the environmental destruction we have wrought elsewhere. Rather than more extinctions, pollution and messed up rivers why not simply stop further populating altogether? Infinite growth is unsustainable, the human plague desecrating the earth has to be reined in."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
