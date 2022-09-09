Cecilia takes issue with a comment from yesterday: "Thanks, Echidna, for all the great commentary. I want to correct a comment from John, who said: 'A really good start to a fairer economy would be means testing all government welfare assistance, including childcare.' I don't know about other welfare assistance, but the Child Care Subsidy is already means tested, and the subsidy is scaled depending on household income. It was a subsidy of between 0 per cent and 50 per cent until April of this year, when the former government's new policy began allowing the first child in care to receive up to a 50 per cent subsidy, and all additional children from the same family to receive up to an 80 per cent subsidy. For my family with two children, this change has made a significant difference to our hip pockets. I think saying 'make child care free' sounds lovely, but it would be a huge expense to the government, and would benefit those in the lower socio-economic levels of society, sure, but would equally benefit those flush with cash. I don't believe this is the best approach. Rather leave the subsidy as it is (or increase it to an 80 per cent discount for all children of families in the lowest socio-economic levels), but allocate that additional money to pay our amazing early childhood educators a wage that reflects the incredibly valuable role they play in our children's lives, and in society as a whole."