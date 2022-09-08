A new green machine: When Victor met Victor

City Services is having some fun promoting its spring mowing program as it gears up to get all that La Nina-induced growth under control.
And what's synonymous with lawn-mowing? Well, Victa, of course.
Or is that Victor?
In any case, there was all kinds of Green Machine action going on this week.
City Services roped in everyone's favourite lair, Victor the Viking, to hop aboard its new bright-green electric mower this week and help promote the mowing program.
The electric mower is a chance for the directorate to trial "zero emissions technology", according to minister Chris Steel.
It was also a nod to the Canberra Raiders playing finals footy.
The Raiders are up against the Storm in Melbourne on Saturday in a must-win elimination final.
Victor the Viking was also joined by City Services' mower operator. Whose name is?
Victor.
