The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

A new green machine: When Victor met Victor

By Megan Doherty
September 8 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victor the Viking with the new electric ride-on mower and Victor the mower operator. Picture supplied

City Services is having some fun promoting its spring mowing program as it gears up to get all that La Nina-induced growth under control.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.