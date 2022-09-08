Gone Fishin: A chance to score the 'Jindabyne grand slam' of trout

South Coast estuary fishing is definitely improving after a couple of cold, bleak months.
There's a long way to go before it's firing on all cylinders, but there are signs that species like flathead, bass and bream are becoming active.
Tuross River and parts of the lake are producing increasing numbers of flathead, despite the chilly water.
Fishers have been targeting pockets of water where temperatures spike over 17 degrees - this is where the flathead are holding.
Early spring flatties can be a tad lethargic, so slow, methodical retrieves with soft plastics and soft vibes tend to work best.
There are estuary perch and bream in the snags and good numbers of bass upstream, too.
The lower reaches of many systems are still very cold and clear, making for tough fishing.
Tailor and salmon are your best bet, with the mouths of number of estuaries still holding large schools of both species.
The Moruya Breakwall has also been crowded at times with fishers hooking lots of tailor and salmon when conditions are right.
Offshore reef fishing has been steady for snapper, flathead and big gummy sharks. The tuna action has been quiet.
Trout fishing in the mountain lakes is superb - there's no other way to put it.
The focus has been on Eucumbene, which is rising slowly and fishing consistently.
You don't need a boat - the fish are being drawn close to the bank, looking for a feed. Bait, lure and fly are all effective.
Jindabyne hasn't been as popular but it's still providing excellent shore-based fishing.
The drawcard is the very real chance to score the 'Jindabyne grand slam' - a brown trout, rainbow trout, brook trout and Atlantic salmon in a single session.
