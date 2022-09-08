The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'A step forward': Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich backs controversial A-League Women's broadcast move

By Lachlan Fields
Updated September 8 2022 - 9:19am, first published 4:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra United will play home games at McKellar Park this season. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich is confident the new broadcast deal for the A -League Women's upcoming season is a step in the right direction for the sport.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.