Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich is confident the new broadcast deal for the A -League Women's upcoming season is a step in the right direction for the sport.
For the first time in its history, no ALW games will be shown on free-to-air television, after renegotiations of broadcast arrangement for the upcoming 2022/23 season.
The 15th instalment of the ALW will find its new home on Network Ten's free streaming service, 10 Play.
The expanded ALW is moving in a new direction, and is ditching free-to-air viewing completely for the first time since its inception in 2008.
With the FIFA Women's World Cup commencing on home soil in nine months time, this decision appeared to be a detrimental one for the growth of the women's game in Australia.
However Popovich is adamant it is a positive change, considering other sporting leagues are also moving to hybrid broadcast deals with free-to-air television and streaming platforms.
"I only see it as a step forward. Look at the other codes, most of them are all user pay, so you still have to go through an app to have it available for you," Popovich said.
"There's no advertisements, that's one of the big things. You can sit down and watch a game from start to finish."
Popovich believes this switch from television to streaming services won't be an issue, as long as audiences are waved in the right direction.
"There is still an opportunity for us to watch games free-to-air. At the end of the day if anybody wants to watch a game you can find it these days," Popovich said.
"Technology is improving and this is the way things are going. I think it's still a good deal, it's still a good policy. This will be professional and you'll have a good viewing."
With the new deal, now two A-League Men's games per week will be shown on Ten's subsidiary channel, 10 Bold. This is up from one game on the main channel last season.
Popovich is yet to discuss the new deal with his team, the coach instead focused on building a high-quality roster.
The latest player locked in for the upcoming season is goalkeeper Keeley Richards.
The 27-year-old is set for her third season with the club, having recovered from a serious knee injury that brought her 2021-22 campaign to a premature end.
Her shot-stopping capabilities will be an invaluable addition to the squad, and Richards will be keen to re-discover her fine form from last season.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed my two seasons with Canberra United," Richards said.
"It has been a real pleasure to have been able to play in front of our amazing supporters and have touched by their incredible backing.
"The messages of support for me when I suffered my injury really helped me through my recovery and I can't wait to get started and to be working with Chloe Lincoln again."
Popovich's preparations for the new season are well underway and his squad is starting to take shape.
"It's been good, we're getting close now," he said. "We've still got a couple of positions left but it's looking strong and healthy, so we're happy."
