Nick Kyrgios was different and the same all at once this week.
The question every tennis fan wants to know is whether his US Open singles campaign is the start of an exciting new chapter or not, and it's possible not even Kyrgios knows the answer to that right now.
The New York crowd certainly got their money's worth. There was the dazzling display of skills on court with the Canberran pulling out his show-stopping 'tweeners, underarm serves, and aces.
There were also colourful outbursts at umpires, the crowd, his box and even himself, with audible obscenities, spitting and broken racquets.
Two of the latter were obliterated by Kyrgios following his five-set defeat to Russia's Karen Khachanov, bringing the Australian's fines total for the tournament to $47,500.
But what was most fascinating about Kyrgios' US Open run was his reaction in the post-match press conference.
"I'm honestly devastated," a despondent Kyrgios said. "I feel like there was winning it all, or nothing at all. I feel like I've just failed this event."
This was new.
We've seen him slag off his opponents with childish name-calling, he's criticised crowds, cracked jokes about reporters he casually spotted in the pub, and very openly admitted his indifference for the sport of tennis and his desire to play basketball instead.
Tennis had not seen this vulnerability from Kyrgios at the US Open before. He's been competitive and he's been disappointed by losses, but never had we heard words so raw come from his mouth like this.
He had a medical timeout for a calf and knee niggle in the quarter-final. Did he use it as an excuse? No.
"[It was] nothing major," he said. "At the end of the match I felt fine. I'm just mentally distraught.
"I honestly feel like s---. I feel like I've let so many people down."
There was always a protective layer Kyrgios put between him and how he presented himself as a professional tennis player.
Be cool. Have swagger. There's rules, but they don't always have to be followed to a tee. Tennis needs to lighten up. Care, but don't care too much. Talk about the F-word - failure? Never. That's any athlete's most dreaded thought, especially those that play individual sports like tennis.
The Kyrgios rollercoaster ride of a career has had extraordinary highs where his immense talent promises to take him further than ever before. There have also been perplexing, often self-inflicted lows where his full potential is frustratingly short of being realised.
And that side of Kyrgios poked its head in that press conference too, threatening to derail this exciting trajectory he's been on this year, reaching the Wimbledon final and US Open quarters.
"I honestly don't care about any other tournament," he said. "Pretty much every other tournament during the year is a waste of time, really.
"I'm playing Tokyo and stuff but I feel like these four tournaments [grand slams] are the only ones that are ever going to matter.
"You've got to start it all again. I have to wait till the Australian Open. It's just devastating. It's heartbreaking. Not just for me but everyone I know that wants me to win."
This is the Kyrgios that can easily get inside his own head, quickly stop caring, worry about failure, and go back to unfulfilled greatness.
This is the Kyrgios that cares more about playing tennis well for others than for himself, and is hung up and defensive about what others think of him.
"People don't really care if you got better on the day, or you played one of the best matches of the tournament and you lost," he said. "That's all people remember at a grand slam - whether you win or you lose."
Kyrgios will take his $661,000 in prize money from Flushing Meadows to the bank and is expected to move on to his next stop, the Tokyo Open, starting October 3. At least, that was the plan. And he's tasted success at that tournament before, winning it in 2016.
But a few days before Kyrgios' defeat in New York, he joked that winning the tournament brought him closer to being able to "never play tennis again".
It hints at the continued, complicated relationship Kyrgios has with tennis, and his comments after the quarter-final show he could go down two very different paths from here - slip back into more of the same indifference, or use this form to build toward something much, much bigger.
At 27, there's still time for him to reach the pinnacle he's been chasing all those years playing the game, from the Wu-Tang Clan shirt-wearing days in Canberra, to the biggest grand slams in the world. Which path he takes, that's up to Nick Kyrgios.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
