For this year's R U OK Day, we were once again asked to check in with family, friends and colleagues to potentially save a life.
Federal Parliament sat down today and seemed to discuss whether we, our environment, our planet and our wildlife were okay with climate change.
Labor's bill to enshrine its 43 per cent 2030 emissions reduction target into law passed the Federal Parliament, delivering a major boost to the Albanese government's climate action agenda.
The government's climate change bill passed the upper house 37 votes to 30, after the Greens, ACT independent David Pocock and Tasmanian crossbenchers Jacqui Lambie and Tammy Tyrrell sided with the government.
The bill also legislates the government's net zero by 2050 target, tasks the Climate Change Authority with advising on future goals and requires the minister to provide an annual progress statement to Parliament.
It comes as a new report finds that deadly floods and natural disasters this year have cost each Australian household $1532.
The hefty sum per household went to taxes, insurance costs, uninsured damage and increased prices due to supply chain shortages.
The authors of The Cost of Extreme Weather report published by the Insurance Council of Australia and the McKell Institute say that figure is set to balloon to $2509 per household by 2050 if no structural changes are made.
Meanwhile, scientists have found the Southern Ocean surrounding Antarctica is earth's best maritime hope of slowing down the pace of climate change by absorbing most of the excess heat trapped in the planet's atmosphere.
Scientists at the UNSW's Centre for Excellence in Antarctic Science say oceans have absorbed more than 90 per cent of the excess heat caused by carbon emissions in the last 50 years.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
