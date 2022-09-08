Brumbies lock Cadeyrn Neville is in the frame for a maiden Bledisloe Cup appearance after returning to the Wallabies squad for the two-Test series.
The 33-year-old made his international debut against England in July before injuring his knee in the second match of the series.
Neville will replace former Brumby Rory Arnold, who is unavailable as he awaits the birth of his first child.
Veteran Kurtley Beale is the only other player added to the 36-man squad.
The 33-year-old has been picked for Australia for the first time since last year's spring tour, finally fit after missing months of action with a calf injury he picked up playing in France.
It means they'll likely face their trans-Tasman rivals with a similar side to the one that couldn't match it with the Springboks in Sydney, dominated up front as they blew a golden opportunity to jump to the top of the Rugby Championship table.
"Kurtley is a welcome return to the squad after recovering from a long-term injury and will bring his passion for the jersey along with his wealth of experience at Test level," coach Dave Rennie said.
"It's great to be able to keep the core of our group together and welcome Cadeyrn back to the mob, while we wish Rory all the best for what's an incredibly exciting time for him and his family.
"We know how important these next two Tests are with silverware on the line and we'll be expecting a response after the disappointment of last weekend's loss."
Wallabies squad: Allan Alaalatoa, Kurtley Beale, Angus Bell, Jock Campbell, Pone Fa'amausili, Folau Fainga'a, Lalakai Foketi, Bernard Foley, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon, Reece Hodge, Jed Holloway, Len Ikitau, Andrew Kellaway, Marika Koroibete, , Rob Leota, Noah Lolesio, Lachlan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Fraser McReight, Cadeyrn Neville, Hunter Paisami, Jordan Petaia, Matt Philip, David Porecki, Pete Samu, Scott Sio, James Slipper, Darcy Swain, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Suliasi Vunivalu, Nic White, Harry Wilson, Tom Wright.
