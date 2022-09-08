The Canberra Times
ACT Brumbies forward Cadeyrn Neville returns to Wallabies squad

Cameron Mee
Cameron Mee
Updated September 8 2022 - 6:29am, first published 5:46am
ACT Brumbies lock Cadeyrn Neville has returned to the Wallabies squad. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Brumbies lock Cadeyrn Neville is in the frame for a maiden Bledisloe Cup appearance after returning to the Wallabies squad for the two-Test series.

Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

