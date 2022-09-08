A man has been airlifted to hospital after a crash between a truck and a quad bike south-east of Bungendore.
Police allege that at about 11.30am on Wednesday, an 82-year-old man was riding a quad bike south along Larbert Road, Larbert, about 15km north of Braidwood, when he collided with a truck.
Advertisement
The rider was thrown off the bike and onto the road.
The 55-year-old male truck driver stopped and rendered assistance before contacting emergency services.
The older man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance for head and upper body injuries before being airlifted to Canberra Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.
The truck driver was taken to Braidwood Hospital for mandatory testing.
READ ALSO:
As inquiries continue police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has available dash cam footage, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.