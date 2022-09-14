The Canberra Times
Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from September 17, 2022

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
September 14 2022 - 2:00pm
Joëlle Gergis's new book Humanity's Moment. Pictures supplied

Author events

September 20: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Joëlle Gergis will be in conversation with Jonica Newby on Gergis's new book Humanity's Moment - A Climate Scientist's Case for Hope, a personal call to action from the lead author of the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.

