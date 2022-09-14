Timberlake Wertenbaker's play Our Country's Good is about the first piece of Western theatre performed in Australia. First performed at the Royal Court, London and winner of the Olivier Play of the Year Award in 1988, this is the story of the first piece of western theatre performed in Australia. Set in 1789 in the rudimentary penal colony that became Sydney, a young lieutenant works with convicts to bring Farquhar's The Recruiting Officer to life under the eye of Governor Phillip. Its season continues at Canberra Rep Theatre (Theatre 3) until September 24. For more information go to canberrarep.org.au.

