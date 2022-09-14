The Canberra Times
Capital Life: What's on in the Canberra's arts scene from September 17, 2022

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
September 14 2022 - 2:00pm
Sophia Coombs: Rock Sculpture, 2022 in Un/Known. Picture supplied

Un/Known

PhotoAccess is hosting its annual concept to exhibition, Un/Known. Over the past nine months, the exhibiting artists have been mentored by 2021 National Photographic Portrait Prize finalist and exhibition curator Marzena Wasikowska, to venture beyond their creative comfort zones. Bringing varying levels of skill and experience to the workshop, each artist has developed their photographic voice and produced new work expressing their unique approach to image-making. It's on until October 8. For more information go to photoaccess.org.au.

