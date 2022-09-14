PhotoAccess is hosting its annual concept to exhibition, Un/Known. Over the past nine months, the exhibiting artists have been mentored by 2021 National Photographic Portrait Prize finalist and exhibition curator Marzena Wasikowska, to venture beyond their creative comfort zones. Bringing varying levels of skill and experience to the workshop, each artist has developed their photographic voice and produced new work expressing their unique approach to image-making. It's on until October 8. For more information go to photoaccess.org.au.
The Royal Czech Ballet are visiting Australia for the first time with Tchaikovsky's classic ballet Swan Lake. It tells the story of a woman who is under a spell that can only be broken by a man who will pledge his love forever. It's on at the Canberra Theatre from September 18 to 20. For more information go to canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Beyond haircuts and beard trims, this canny barber is the city's matchmaking maestro. Rossini's comic opera The Barber of Seville is presented by Opera Australia in Italian with English subtitles. It tells the story of Almaviva, who s wealthy, stealthy and head over heels. Rosina is witty, pretty and just as smitten. She's also inconveniently betrothed. They need a plan. The Canberra Theatre, Saturday at 1pm and 7.30pm. For more information go to canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Grainger Gallery presents The Romantic's View, the latest exhibition from Liz Priestley. Encaustic is Priestley's chosen medium, with her paintings a combination of melted wax and oil paint. Her work is best described as a combined interpretation of both the immediate physical landscape and the internal landscape. Continues until October 9. For more information go to graingergallery.com.au.
Disenchanted is a "cabaret of twisted fairy tales" that will transport you to a 17th-century Parisian salon hosted by Madame d'Aulnoy where disgruntled fairy tale side characters assemble to tell you the twisted truth. Eliane Morel (originally from Canberra) performs this one-woman cabaret with accompanist Daryl Wallis. The Street Theatre, Sunday at 4pm. For more information go to thestreet.org.au.
Timberlake Wertenbaker's play Our Country's Good is about the first piece of Western theatre performed in Australia. First performed at the Royal Court, London and winner of the Olivier Play of the Year Award in 1988, this is the story of the first piece of western theatre performed in Australia. Set in 1789 in the rudimentary penal colony that became Sydney, a young lieutenant works with convicts to bring Farquhar's The Recruiting Officer to life under the eye of Governor Phillip. Its season continues at Canberra Rep Theatre (Theatre 3) until September 24. For more information go to canberrarep.org.au.
The Whitlams' classic album Eternal Nightcap turns 25 this September, and the band is marking the anniversary by playing it in its entirety. The album helped bring the piano back onto the youth airwaves in 1997 and propelled the band to Best Group at the 1998 ARIA Awards, where they dropped to their knees before Gough Whitlam who had just announced, "It's my family". The gig is on at the Canberra Theatre on Wednesday at 7.30pm. For more information go to canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Ukrainian pianist Alexey Botvinov is making his Australia concert debut with all proceeds to directly support his home country. His program at The B in Queanbeyan will include works by Chopin, Rachmaninov, Tchaikovsky and Ukrainian composer Silvestrov. It's on Wednesday at 7pm. For more information go to theq.net.au.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.