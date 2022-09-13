Our pick of what's happening in Canberra this weekend.
It's been a long time between drinks (or should we say tulips) but Australia's biggest celebration of spring returns to Commonwealth Park from Saturday. This year's Floriade theme is The Sounds of Spring with music and performances as well as cultural celebrations, food and wine, horticultural workshops, market traders, artistic displays, recreational activities and more set among a stunning display of over one million blooms. Entry is free. For more information go to floriadeaustralia.com.
In a comedy career spanning 25 years, Akmal Saleh has told a lot of jokes. It's been a journey for the comedian to reach this point. In his early days, he went by the alias Peter Saleh ("So people would think I was white," he says). But he has embraced and drawn on his Arabic heritage, his experiences immigrating to Australia at the age of 11 and his disillusionment with religion and the modern world. Now he has put together his greatest hits in a full hour of back-to-back bangers. MC for the night is Marky Worthington. Friday, 7pm. The Basement. Tickets from Oztix.
In Edward Albee's lacerating tragicomedy, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, two couples - the older George and Martha and the younger Nick and Honey - engage in a late-night bout of drinking that results in some uncomfortable truths coming to the surface. The actors are Michael Sparks, Andrea Close, Josh Wiseman and Karina Hudson. Directed by Cate Clelland, Free-Rain's production is on at ACT HUB, Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm, and Saturday at 2pm. Tickets from acthub.com.au.
After a couple of years' worth of reduced touring, The Smith Street Band is getting back to its roots with a tour of pub stages and theatres across the country. It sees the band return to dancing at shows and sing-alongs, and will also be the band's first since releasing Don't Waste Your Anger, their fifth studio album which landed triple j Feature and scored the band their first number one ARIA album. Saturday, 7pm. Kambri. Tickets from Moshtix.
The Little Burley Market is a new Saturday market by the waterside. The curated gourmet food and artisan market will have you enjoying the views and relaxing by the water's edge whilst you delve into something tantalising. From delicious multicultural cuisines to devour, chef-created desserts, smoked meats, fresh-out-the-oven pastries, handmade jewellery, artisan pottery, children's apparel, flowers, fresh pasta and more, plus stalls for your furry friends. Saturday, 9am to 1.30pm. Queen Elizabeth Terrace, Parkes. This is a weekly event.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
