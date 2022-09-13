The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Five things to do in Canberra this weekend, September 16 to 18, 2022

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
September 13 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Floriade returns to Commonwealth Park this weekend. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

Our pick of what's happening in Canberra this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.