In a comedy career spanning 25 years, Akmal Saleh has told a lot of jokes. It's been a journey for the comedian to reach this point. In his early days, he went by the alias Peter Saleh ("So people would think I was white," he says). But he has embraced and drawn on his Arabic heritage, his experiences immigrating to Australia at the age of 11 and his disillusionment with religion and the modern world. Now he has put together his greatest hits in a full hour of back-to-back bangers. MC for the night is Marky Worthington. Friday, 7pm. The Basement. Tickets from Oztix.

