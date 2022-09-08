The Canberra Times

Federal Labor tasks ABS with learning more about jobless and disadvantage

By Harley Dennett
Updated September 8 2022 - 6:40am, first published 6:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth said the better data would help lift workplace participation and reduce barriers for disadvantaged jobseekers. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will publish more frequent data on disadvantage as government policy officials attempt to better understand the jobless in a period of extremely low unemployment.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.