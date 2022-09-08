American Car Nationals this weekend

A big display of American cars is at the Queanbeyan showground this weekend.
The American Car Nationals will be open to all makes and models of cars, trucks and bikes made in the U S of A.
The show is open at the Queanbeyan Showground on Sunday from 10am to 3pm. Entry is $5 per person for the general public. Children aged under 14 have free entry.
There will be lots of awards including for Best American Car Of The Show, Chrysler Of The Show, Ford Of The Show and GM Of The Show.
