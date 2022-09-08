The situation got worse when the man got on the same bus as me and all I could think about was that I did not want him to know where I lived. I was fortunate enough I was able to call my mother to come pick me up from the closest bus stop from my home. As I was approaching my stop this man got off the bus with me and said: "Oh, you live in the same estate as me, maybe I can stop by your house and see you." By this point I had chills down my spine.