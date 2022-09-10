Times Past: September 11, 1975

On this day in 1975, The Canberra Times reported that bus fares in the ACT would rise between 25 and 60 per cent.
The cost of a daily ticket was expected to increase from 50 cents to 80 cents.
The cost of a monthly ticket would rise by 50 per cent, from $8 to $12.
If only, the cost of public transport had stayed the same over the past 47 years.
The price jumps were intended to increase revenue from bus fares by $525,000 a year.
The budgeted increase in revenue compared with the planned fare increases took into account an expected drop in patronage of the city's bus service.
ACT Minister at the time, Gordon Bryant said the increases were "quite moderate considering very large increases in costs since fares were last raised in 1970".
The increased fares, together with cuts in weekend services, were the result of the ACT government's decision to contribute $4.5 million toward the cost of operating Canberra's bus service in 1975 (an increase of more than $600,000 from the $3.89 million originally announced with the budget) compared with a Department of the Capital Territory request for about $5.6 million.
