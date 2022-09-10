The Canberra Times

Times Past: September 11, 1975

September 10 2022 - 2:30pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on September 11, 1975.

On this day in 1975, The Canberra Times reported that bus fares in the ACT would rise between 25 and 60 per cent.

