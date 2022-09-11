While it would be all too easy to over-egg the powershift that appears to have begun within the Canberra Liberals, if it eventually results in the pre-selection of more moderate candidates for future state, federal, and ACT elections it is good news for Canberra voters.
The domination of the local branch by ultra-conservatives aligned with Zed Seselja, the former senator who lost his seat to independent David Pocock at the May 21 election, has cost the Liberals dearly.
Mr Seselja's faith-based stance on same sex-marriage and the right of the ACT Legislative Assembly to debate voluntary assisted dying was out-of-step with what a majority of Canberrans wanted.
If it had not been for his intransigence on these questions, fossil fuels, and climate change, it would have been harder for Senator Pocock and independent candidate Kim Rubenstein to challenge for the second Senate spot.
The ACT ALP and Liberals have traditionally taken the lion's share of the Senate votes with the result the territory was represented by one senator from each for decades.
This could have gone on forever if the Liberal branch had not taken a hard turn to the right in 2013. That was when Mr Seselja defeated incumbent Gary Humphries in the preselection for the Liberal's Senate candidacy by 114 votes to 84.
Mr Seselja was a member of the ACT Legislative Assembly and the ACT Opposition leader at the time. Mr Humphries had been a member of the assembly for 14 years, including stints as both Opposition leader and Chief Minister, and a senator for 10.
Mr Seselja said his intention was to strengthen the Liberal party's hold on the second Senate seat: "I do think we need to secure that Senate seat and make it a less vulnerable seat than it has been in recent years,'' he said. ''We can do better, the Greens really shouldn't be a threat to this Senate seat.''
This pledge proved difficult to keep with the Liberal vote slipping over the next two election cycles, giving birth to a grass roots "dump Zed" movement in 2019.
While he managed to hold on by 2022 the odds were stacked against him. Senator Pocock came out ahead, giving the ACT a swinging Senate seat for the first time.
The Senator, who was crucial to getting the Albanese government's environmental target legislated on Thursday, is not beholden to either of the major parties and can push for what is good for Canberra, not the government of the day or the loyal Opposition.
While Senator Pocock may prove hard to topple if he does deliver the goods for the ACT, recent talk of doubling the two territory's Senate representation from two to four raises some interesting prospects.
One of these is that if the Liberals were to "meet the market" by nominating candidates whose views were more representative of what is arguably the best educated and most progressive polity in the country they would stand a good chance of claiming the third Senate seat, leaving Labor, the Greens and possibly another independent fighting it out for the fourth spot.
If, on the other hand, they were to stick with ultraconservative candidates then the odds are the third and fourth spots would go to the Greens and another independent.
The best outcome is for the ACT to remain a marginal seat that all of the major parties now know they need to work for. Canberra's conservative voters are entitled to representation but the only way they can get it is by having candidates more closely aligned to this city's proud "small l liberal" traditions. It's time for the Liberals to engage, to listen and then to reflect the electorate's views.
