ACT Liberals need to move towards the centre

By The Canberra Times
September 11 2022 - 7:30pm
Zed Seselja. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

While it would be all too easy to over-egg the powershift that appears to have begun within the Canberra Liberals, if it eventually results in the pre-selection of more moderate candidates for future state, federal, and ACT elections it is good news for Canberra voters.

