Pot plants don't improve indoor air quality, researchers say

By Nick Carne
Updated September 9 2022 - 5:25am, first published September 8 2022 - 7:56am
According to researchers pot plants aren't actually as good as we may think at improving indoor air quality. Picture from Shutterstock.

The idea that pot plants are as environmentally valuable as they are aesthetically pleasing is vastly overstated, according to engineers from Drexel University in the US.

