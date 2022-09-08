ACT Policing have located a missing 30-year-old woman.
The woman went missing on Thursday afternoon. She was found several hours later.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
