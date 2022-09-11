Best of books: A will to murder, history in parallel and delicious happy accidents

And so the second Elizabethan age has come to an end.
Whereas the last such age saw great developments in dramatic blank verse and the sonnet, and has been described as a golden age of drama, what will we make of this period just ended?
Perhaps it will be the great diversification in the literature that is shared and published, the writing that was lifted up for the first time: post-colonial storytelling, writing that came from beyond the aristocracy.
Or perhaps no one will think of it as an Elizabethan age at all.
If you're looking for something to read with a royal touch, perhaps it is worth revisiting Alan Bennett's The Uncommon Reader - his tale first published in The London Review of Books of Queen Elizabeth's adventures with the City of Westminster travelling library.
If it's so hard to keep everyone in a family happy and getting along, why even try? Maybe giving up any pretences can have a murderous set of consequences.
Beatrice summons her daughters for an important announcement in an old Cornish cottage where she lives. She will read her will, the contents enough to astonish and displease them.
Alice Feeney visits this often difficult family episode in her novel Daisy Darker (Macmillan, $34.99).
"I was hoping for a family reunion story with chaotic charm, but things soon plunge into something entirely different. In fact, a twisting trail of baffling murders worthy of Agatha Christie," writes reviewer Ian McFarlane.
On paper, it reads like a highly unlikely novel: Leonard Woolf, the husband of Virginia, returns from the afterlife as Alice Fox, an Australian writer, researches his life.
I was sceptical at first, but This Devastating Fever (Ultimo Press, $32.99), the novel Sophie Cunningham took 16 years to write, is a delight.
It captures the excitement of archival fossicking and relishes in big questions of what can literature do in the face of catastrophe and what history can do for us in the present - and what it can't.
"Alice discovers the novel is an imperfect form. It cannot do everything she wants it to. It can't bring Leonard Woolf back to life. Good writing will not save us from the crises we face, but still good writers persist," I wrote in a review this week.
Biff Ward, the feminist activist and writer, returns to look deeply at the legacy of the Vietnam War, which she had opposed and protested against at the time.
The result is The Third Chopstick (Mosh Pit, $42.95), which traces both the impact of the war in Vietnam, those who opposed it and the Australians who fought there.
"Readers may find this too much hard-going because it is a demanding book. But The Third Chopstick is also an eloquent and cleverly constructed argument about the vast evil of war. It is a book for our times and for all times," Michael McKernan writes in a review this week.
Luke Carman discovered how good James Joyce sounded when he listened to Ulysses - that notoriously difficult modernist novel - through the COVID-19 lockdowns.
"[Ulysses] was intoxicating. That's what I hoped - at the best points that these sometimes long-winded speechifying moments [in the stories] would be somewhat intoxicating," Carman says of his own new collection, An Ordinary Ecstasy (Giramondo, $26.95).
Carman spoke to Christine Kearney about his work, COVID, the desire for conversation and what literature can and should be doing. Oh, and Raymond Carver gets a mention, too.
Steven Rowley may not be reinventing the wheel in The Guncle (Simon & Schuster, $32.99), but he is delivering a charming read.
"Patrick - or as his niece and nephew call him, Gay Uncle Patrick (GUP, for short) - is a once-successful sitcom actor. It's been years since his latest project wrapped up, and yet still people recognise him in public. Despite this, he has moved from Los Angeles to Palm Springs to live a life out of the limelight - despite still desperately wanting to be seen as someone with star power," writes Amy Martin.
"So why does he hide away? Only time will tell, but it does mean that when he unexpectedly has to look after his niece and nephew, Maisie and Grant, his life as a private recluse in a fancy Palm Springs abode, suddenly transforms into a family-friendly summer holiday (complete with a stack of inflatable toys in the swimming pool)."
"Printing is like religion," Alec Bolton once said. "We live in sin, but with the hope of perfection before us."
Bolton was the first director of publications at the National Library of Australia, which is this year celebrating 50 years of publishing. But Bolton is also well-known for establishing Brindabella Press in his Deakin home, running off highly regarded volumes in small editions.
Michael Richards, himself a letterpress printer, presents what he calls a "biblio-biography" of Bolton in A Maker of Books (NLA Publishing, $49.99).
"Richards' book is not a traditional biography .The primary focus is on Bolton's work with the Brindabella Press publications, but, nonetheless, there is much more to be gleaned on institutional and cultural settings and Bolton's relationships with his colleagues in the creative process," writes Colin Steele.
Who was the first person to realise salt and caramel belonged together? And what really prompted the brilliant idea to keep the filling between two pieces of bread?
Oscar Farinetti reveals a culinary world of happenstance, accident and unintentional success in Serendipity (Black Inc, $34.99), translated by Barbara McGilvray.
"Farinetti is a gracious storyteller, always willing to leave the best lines to his mates. His own preferences are studiously downplayed, except for a regrettable defence of addition of chicken skin crisps and edible flowers to a Caesar salad. Readers visiting Naples are offered suggestions for a specific, and ludicrously huge, three-course dinner," writes Mark Thomas in a review.
"Who would not want the world run this way, as a place where experiments work out, failures are transformed into gems, and extravagantly crafted stories abound?"
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
