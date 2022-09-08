The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Governor-General David Hurley: "Her death will sadden all Australians and will be felt around the world"

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated September 8 2022 - 11:07pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queen Elizabeth meeting staff at Government House in Canberra in 2016. Picture by Kym Smith

The Governor-General has released a statement saying he "is deeply saddened to advise Australians that Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, has passed away'.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.