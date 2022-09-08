Governor-General David Hurley: "Her death will sadden all Australians and will be felt around the world"

The Governor-General has released a statement saying he "is deeply saddened to advise Australians that Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, has passed away'.
The Governor-General David Hurley will address the nation at 6:55pm this evening.
"I join with all Australians in mourning Her Majesty The Queen's passing and in remembering her lifetime of tireless service. She was a truly remarkable person," he said.
"When I reflect on my own memories - she was my Queen for my whole life - I think of Her Majesty's dignity and her compassion. Her dedication and tireless work ethic. And her selflessness and unwavering commitment to the people that she served. To us.
"Her death will sadden all Australians and will be felt around the world."
"As we mourn, we should also take inspiration from and give thanks for the remarkable contribution Her Majesty has made."
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
