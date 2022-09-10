The Canberra Times
Opinion

Mark Thomas | Like Boris Johnson's exit recently showed, an exit can say a lot about a character

By Mark Thomas
Updated September 12 2022 - 4:49am, first published September 10 2022 - 7:30pm
Shakespeare deserves the first word on the subject of political farewells. "Nothing in his life became him like the leaving it." That simple clarity, mixed with deep emotion, might obscure the fact that Shakespeare was describing last-minute contrition by a homicidal traitor.

