Shakespeare deserves the first word on the subject of political farewells. "Nothing in his life became him like the leaving it." That simple clarity, mixed with deep emotion, might obscure the fact that Shakespeare was describing last-minute contrition by a homicidal traitor.
The subject was an enemy about to be executed, still pretending to be "one that had been studied in his death". Who could say the same about the farewell of any recent political leader? Whose valedictory actually "became" them - with adorned, celebrated or typified here serving as synonyms for "became"?
At one brutal extreme we have witnessed the mute rage of miscreants confronted with just desserts: Gaddafi tugged out of a drainpipe to be bayonetted and beaten, Hitler taking out insurance by both shooting and poisoning himself; Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa not being permitted to scuttle out of the country through the airport's VIP channel.
As is fitting, democracies offer their leaders more graceful exits. Ironically, but aptly, those relatively emotional, fairly impromptu performances serve as a final revelation of character.
We sometimes learn in the final scene truths about character which we needed and expected to learn earlier. Any leader must be aware that few political careers end well.
Nonetheless, defeat still seems a shaming and shocking occurrence, one which provokes raw emotion and even provokes moments of real sincerity.
We can happily ignore the boiler-plate bits in farewell speeches, the ones where failed leaders remind us one last time that they meant to do great things.
They aspire to spend more time with their families. Thoughtful self-reflection beckons. They look forward to serving their country elsewhere. Grace under pressure is a rare, precious commodity. Ash Barty, leaving on her own terms in her own time, managed a far more worthy farewell than most politicians. A more honest goodbye speech might focus on work left undone and challenges unmet. Departing leaders might pause to consider ways in which they have let themselves and the country down.
A dose of stoicism would be welcome, something like WB Yeats' last goodbye: "cast a cold eye on life, on death/Horseman, pass by."
Some famous farewells fail to live up to their billing. "Et, tu, Brute" was surely a confirmation that Caesar was a clueless numbers man. Besting outmatched enemies on the battlefield could leave you awkwardly nave at the politics of politics. Richard Nixon's last remarks as president slid down into maudlin self-pity, as though erosion of his political base was the cause of his self-inflicted calamities.
Although Whitlam's November 11, 1975 remarks packed a deep emotional punch ("nothing will save the governor-general"), the sacked prime minister certainly - but wrongly - expected at the time that we would still be listening to him for years afterwards.
As for Napoleon, he hugged flags and troopers before being hustled brusquely off-stage.
Any voter might, however, have expected a little more from Scott Morrison's and Boris Johnson's miserable valedictories. Failing to include the verb, "resign', in his speech, Johnson dismissed as "eccentric" the notion which "the herd" had formed of his tenure. There is a world of difference between Ned Kelly's laconic "such is life" and Johnson's flippant "them's the breaks". Had "the herd" been offered a chance to vote on his tenure, the results for Johnson would have spelled utter humiliation.
For his part, Morrison addressed the fact of defeat only after an implausible recital of greatest hits.
We, the people, were praised for our "character and resilience and strength", rather than for our shrewd judgment in kicking Morrison out.
Without really admitting fault or failure, both seemed to expect forgiveness, even a second coming.
How hard must it be to bat on, knowing that every reliable marker confirmed that the mob truly hated you.
At the other extreme, the civil and gracious end, few have so deftly skewered their enemies as did Walter Raleigh on the eve of execution. During a poignant valedictory, The Passionate Man's Pilgrimage, Raleigh conjured up a realm in which he might have been treated with justice. There, in "Heaven's bribeless hall/Where no corrupted voices brawl/ No conscience molten into gold/Nor forg'd accusers bought and sold". Few courtiers aware that they would "want a head to die next noon" could so elegantly have indicted their rivals for all manner of corruption. Even more eloquently, as well as more generously, an Irish minister thought of four different people as he lay dying from IRA bullets. "I forgive my murderers" (there were three of them), was the first declaration by Kevin O'Higgins in 1927. "Tell my wife I love her eternally", was the second.
No flowery, sentimental stage-Irish silliness disfigured those lines.
For simple lucidity few beat Dwight Eisenhower's valedictory warning about the power of America's "military-industrial complex". Who knew that a man serving decades in uniform in the military, then backed as president by every titan of industry, would so savagely bite the hand which had reliably fed him? Sadly, the outgoing president's acerbic commentary did not leave a dent.
Abraham Lincoln deserves the final word on political farewells. After one of his numerous defeats, he wryly commented that "I'm too old to cry, but it hurts too much to laugh".
