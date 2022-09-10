At the other extreme, the civil and gracious end, few have so deftly skewered their enemies as did Walter Raleigh on the eve of execution. During a poignant valedictory, The Passionate Man's Pilgrimage, Raleigh conjured up a realm in which he might have been treated with justice. There, in "Heaven's bribeless hall/Where no corrupted voices brawl/ No conscience molten into gold/Nor forg'd accusers bought and sold". Few courtiers aware that they would "want a head to die next noon" could so elegantly have indicted their rivals for all manner of corruption. Even more eloquently, as well as more generously, an Irish minister thought of four different people as he lay dying from IRA bullets. "I forgive my murderers" (there were three of them), was the first declaration by Kevin O'Higgins in 1927. "Tell my wife I love her eternally", was the second.

