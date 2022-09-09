It was the moment Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart knew this trip to Melbourne would be much harder.
Stuart and his Melbourne Storm counterpart Craig Bellamy famously catch up for a beer after every game - their mateship a throwback to when they played together for the Green Machine.
Advertisement
The Raiders have won their past four trips to Melbourne and it wasn't lost on Bellamy, the Melbourne mentor bringing it up over a coldie in the sheds following the latest Canberra win.
It's why Stuart knows their elimination final against the Storm in the Victorian capital on Saturday will be tougher.
Not only is there a knockout final on the line, but bragging rights between the two great mates.
Bellamy will be desperate to ensure the Raiders' Melbourne dominance comes to an end with their respective seasons on the line.
"If you know Craig it makes it harder," Stuart said. "There'll be no letting up with Bellyache.
"Having a beer with him after the game last time he was the one that talked to me about our success down there.
"It's only going to make it harder. I knew that there and then."
Many have written the Raiders off against the Storm.
Just like they wrote the Green Machine off four months ago when they'd lost five in a row to slump to third last on the NRL ladder.
But that doesn't bother Stuart.
In fact it's the opposite as Canberra looks to prove the doubters wrong and progress to a semi-final against either Penrith or Parramatta next Friday night.
"No. I love it," he said.
Since then the Raiders have won 12 of the past 14 games, as well their past four, to charge into the finals as one of the form teams in the competition.
Part of their run home included a trip to Melbourne where they beat the NRL powerhouse 20-16 in round 18.
Stuart praised his players' mental toughness for the way they've handled the constant pressure over the back half of the season.
"It wasn't looking good there with our disruptions at the start of the year, but they've done a really good job with their mental toughness and ability to stay on task to be here today," the Raiders coach said.
"It's a big part of the challenge. We know they'll be ready. I know Craig will have them ready to play that make-or-break style of football.
Advertisement
"It's going to be a big battle and it's going to be a huge challenge, but we've done it before, we're up for it and we'll give it our best crack."
Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty played the final 13 games after missing the first half of the season due to a knee injury he suffered on the eve of his first campaign in lime green.
His inclusion has allowed the Green Machine to develop their combinations, which was why Stuart was wary of the return of Storm No.7 Jahrome Hughes.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
Hughes was still in some doubt, but Stuart was expecting him to play.
Advertisement
"He makes a massive impact. He's a very good player Hughes and they'll be a lot more comfortable having him at seven," he said.
"It's what we went through for a long period of our season. You lack that bit of cohesion between players. It takes time to get.
"They've certainly got that with Jahrome Hughes. They know their game, they know his game well. And they work off him."
NRL ELIMINATION FINAL
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Melbourne Storm at Melbourne, 5.40pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Corey Horsburgh, 17. Corey Harawira-Naera. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Ata Mariota, 20. Matt Frawley, 21. Peter Hola, 22. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.
Advertisement
Storm squad: 1. Nick Meaney, 2. David Nofoaluma, 3. Marion Seve, 4. Justin Olam, 5. Xavier Coates, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Harry Grant,10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Kenny Bromwich, 13. Josh King. Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith, 15. Tui Kamikamica, 16. Trent Loiero, 17. Chris Lewis. Reserves: 18. Young Tonumaipea, 19. Jordan Grant, 20. Tepai Moeroa, 21. Cooper Johns, 22. Grant Anderson.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.