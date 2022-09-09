The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Vale Queen Elizabeth II: Canberra, Australia mourns monarch

By The Canberra Times
September 9 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While it has long been fashionable to mock Sir Robert Menzies's famous words about Queen Elizabeth II - "I did but see her passing by. And yet I love her till I die" - as an example of obsequious Anglophilia, that sentiment is being echoed around the globe by the millions of people whose lives she touched.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.