While it has long been fashionable to mock Sir Robert Menzies's famous words about Queen Elizabeth II - "I did but see her passing by. And yet I love her till I die" - as an example of obsequious Anglophilia, that sentiment is being echoed around the globe by the millions of people whose lives she touched.
As the second Elizabethan age draws to a close it is timely to reflect that this remarkable woman, who was not born to rule but was conscripted to the monarchy as a result of the abdication of her uncle, was far more than a figurehead. She was a witness to history, an inspiration to the world, and a unifying force whose greatest legacy was the transformation of the British Empire into the Commonwealth family of 56 nations.
Sir Robert Menzies had quoted the words of 16th century poet Thomas Ford during his welcome to the monarch in 1963 on one of her 14 visits to Canberra. Less often quoted are his words affirming the role of the monarchy within the Westminster system and its contribution to preserving liberty and stability.
"We are proud to think that so far from abrogating any of our liberty, because we are your subjects as are scores and scores of millions of people around the world, and out of all our joint allegiance to you, comes an addition to our freedom, not a subtraction from it," he said.
This acknowledged Queen Elizabeth II was not here as the British monarch but as the Queen of Australia; a role she took very seriously. That was why whenever she visited Australians turned out in their millions.
While there are ongoing questions about whether or not it is appropriate for the monarchy to have a central role in the operation of the Australian government, this is not the time to revisit that debate. The inescapable reality is the Queen, through a succession of governors-general and state governors, has served as a beacon of national unity since coming to the throne as a 25-year-old wife and mother in February 1952.
Her 70-year-reign, marked by her Platinum Jubilee just three months ago, spanned one of the most tumultuous and incident-filled periods in recorded history. During World War II she had served in the Auxiliary Territorial Corps as a driver and, in 1940, made her first radio broadcast.
Her wedding to Prince Philip, whom she lost in 2021, in 1947, and her coronation on June 2, 1953, were celebrated as gala occasions marking the beginning of a new era for a world still recovering from the rigours of economic upheaval and world war.
A wife, a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II was as devoted to her family as to duty. Her reportedly peaceful passing at her beloved Balmoral was in the bosom of her family.
King Charles III comes to the throne at an age when most people have long since retired. He takes up the torch of leadership just days after his late mother swore in a new British Prime Minister - her 15th - and five months after a change of government in Australia.
While it remains to be seen how he will rise to the challenge, it is widely acknowledged he has a very different style to his famously impartial mother. Queen Elizabeth II recognised the monarchy must remain above the cut and thrust of political debate and should, at the very most, influence rather than direct or lead.
While the new King's long-standing public advocacy on the environment and climate change have been welcome and appropriate while he was the Prince of Wales, he now has to balance this against the risk of being seen as politically aligned with those tempted to claim his endorsement.
While the world mourns many will be wondering what the next decade will bring for the monarchy.
