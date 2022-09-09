Canberra Royals coach Adam Butt makes no secret of his confidence at the start of the rugby union season.
Despite a winless 2021, Butt had returned to his former club with his eye on immediate success.
It was a mission that led to an overhaul of the team's training and a vow to build on the Royals' proud history of John I Dent Cup success.
On Saturday, the club has the chance to add a 21st men's first grade premiership when they take on the Queanbeyan Whites in the grand final at Viking Park.
A victory would cap a remarkable turnaround. Butt, however, had no doubts about what this team could achieve in 2022.
"I had a lot of belief not only in the players but the way the club was structured," Butt said. "I knew with a bit of hard work, some players coming back and a few new faces, with the right mentality, I always believed.
"We had a goal at the start of the year to win the grand final, that was our goal. Now one team will go home happy, one won't, hopefully we'll be happy."
The other Canberra clubs didn't expect the Royals to stay down the bottom of the ladder for long.
It took Queanbeyan one week to discover Butt's side was back in 2022, the Whites falling 25-15 when the teams faced off in the opening round of the season.
"There's a lot of respect for the Royals," Queanbeyan captain Matt Taylor said. "Clubs go through ups and downs, we knew they wouldn't be there for long.
"We played them in round one and they got over the top of us so we knew it wasn't going to be the same story as last year."
While Butt was focused on an immediate turnaround, Queanbeyan coach Sam French was in the midst of a three-year rebuild.
In his first year in charge, the Whites won just one game. There was improvement in 2021 before the side hit their straps this season.
Many of the players who battled through 2020 will play on Saturday, French hopeful his players can taste success in his final game in charge.
"I didn't know how long I'd coach for, but the goal was to rebuild the culture and get us in a position to be challenging for the John I Dent Cup for the next coach," French said. "To be in that position now is a testament to how far the club has come.
"It's been a while since the club won a premiership. I was around when we did win them, I know what it does for the club and the Queanbeyan community, to win would be huge."
Both Butt and French have been keen to downplay their role in their teams' success this week. The focus, they feel, should be on the players who will take to the field on Saturday.
It's a moment that could mark the final time Royals captain Ben Johnston laces up the boots.
Like his coach, Johnston was confident it wouldn't take much for the Royals to return to the top of the John I Dent Cup.
"When you start the season, you always feel like you're in with a chance," Johnston said. "We got through that first round without dropping a game. That gave us a bit of faith we had what it took to be there at the right end of the season."
Butt isn't certain this weekend will be the last time Johnston plays, but he's determined to ensure his captain enjoys a win.
"He's assured me it's his last game in first grade," Butt said. "He's a bit like John Farnham with retirement.
"It will be special for him, it will be special for every player out there, it will be great to send him off with a victory."
Grand Final: Canberra Royals v Queanbeyan Whites, Saturday 3.15pm at Viking Park
Grand Final: Tuggeranong ViQueens v Canberra Royals, Saturday 5.30pm at Viking Park
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
