Xavier Savage came to Canberra as a winger. But Raiders coach Ricky Stuart saw the fullback within.
Advertisement
It sparked the softly-spoken Queenslander's transformation into the best young No.1 in the NRL.
Now he's set his sights on following in the footsteps of the Maroons legend he's modelled his game on to play State of Origin next year.
Savage spoke to former Melbourne Storm custodian Billy Slater at the start of 2022, with that conversation potentially now playing a part in ending the Storm's season in the elimination final in Melbourne on Saturday.
It will be Savage's first final, having played just 19 NRL games.
Savage's emergence this year has played a key role in the Green Machine's charge to the finals - off the back of seven wins in the their past eight games.
He's fifth in the NRL for kick return metres (1029m), despite only playing 12 games at fullback in just his second season.
Everyone knew he had blinding pace, having been crowned the Queensland under-17 100-metre champion.
Hence why he grew up playing on the wing and in the centres.
But Stuart saw something else and set about schooling him in the art of fullback.
He's had to learn the crucial job of organising the Green Machine's defensive line.
Now he's starting to show the impact he can have offensively, chiming into the attacking line on both sides of the field and showing he also has a deft kicking game - a kicking game he picked up playing with his cousins in the backyard in Cairns.
"I was more of a wing-centre. Coming up through juniors and making rep teams I was more of a winger, just using that speed," Savage said.
"But when I came here ... Ricky saw something in me that I didn't even know that I had.
"He was like, 'I see potential in you being a fullback'. I'm glad he made that clear to me and I've loved the challenge and every step of it.
"Learning that craft and that challenge has been good - not just being that speedy kid that sits and waits on the wing for those little moments, but using my speed in different ways that could be really effective.
"I could really see that coming through as I got more comfortable throughout the season."
Advertisement
Savage "stressed himself" at the start of fullback school and felt he tried to do too much.
But he praised the help "big brother" Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has given him as he adapted to the new role.
Nicoll-Klokstad's hamstring injury opened the door for Savage, who's taken the opportunity with both hands and now the New Zealand international can't get back into the team.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
With Nicoll-Klokstad returning to the Warriors next season to be closer to his young family, Savage looks set to assume the Raiders No.1 jersey long term.
Advertisement
Savage also praised the work of the Raiders coaching staff, with videos of Slater the cherry on top.
The Queensland Origin coach challenged him to take his game to the next level.
It has Savage setting his sights on forcing his way into the Origin arena next year.
"It was a brief chat at the start of the year," he said.
"He was just saying that he's going to be watching me over the next couple of years and hopefully if I work hard enough and have in the back of the mind that I want to prepare, play and train at that Origin standard.
"That's probably the goal for next year."
Advertisement
NRL ELIMINATION FINAL
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Melbourne Storm at Melbourne, 5.40pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Corey Horsburgh, 17. Corey Harawira-Naera. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 20. Matt Frawley.
Storm squad: 1. Nick Meaney, 2. David Nofoaluma, 3. Marion Seve, 4. Justin Olam, 5. Xavier Coates, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Harry Grant,10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Kenny Bromwich, 13. Josh King. Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith, 15. Tui Kamikamica, 16. Trent Loiero, 17. Chris Lewis. Reserves: 18. Young Tonumaipea, 19. Jordan Grant.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.