The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

How Xavier Savage became the Canberra Raiders' fullback

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
September 9 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart saw something in Xavier Savage that made him think he could become an NRL fullback. Picture by James Croucher

Xavier Savage came to Canberra as a winger. But Raiders coach Ricky Stuart saw the fullback within.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.