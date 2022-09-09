Josh Townsend remembers the moment vividly.
With Queanbeyan leading Tuggeranong in the dying moments of their clash back in 2020, coach Sam French turned to his younger brother Nick.
A Queanbeyan Whites tragic who is at the ground every Saturday to support the lower grades in the morning all the way through to first grade in the afternoon, Nick suffers from a rare genetic condition that prevents him from playing.
On this day, however, Townsend would have his chance to step on to the field.
The two teams reached a gentleman's agreement that no one would tackle him and when the Whites eventually scored, there were no questions about who would take the shot at goal.
Townsend lined up the ball and promptly nailed the conversion. The spectators erupted and the video of his special moment quickly went viral.
For Josh, who will line up in Saturday's first grade grand final, it was a moment that typifies the spirit of the Queanbeyan Whites.
"Sam was the first person to put him on in 2020," Townsend said. "That was a pretty special time, it was cool for the whole family.
"He went on and kicked a goal, I joke that when we go down to the park, he's lucky to hit one from 20. On the big stage he just kicks everything. It just makes you really happy to see it."
Nick will again be at Viking Park on Saturday for the Canberra rugby grand finals and will run the water for Queanbeyan's fourth grade side in their clash with Tuggeranong before he watches Josh play for the John I Dent Cup in the first grade decider against the Canberra Royals.
If all goes to plan, the 25-year-old, who has been diagnosed with Skraban-Deardoff syndrome, will have another chance to run out for his beloved club.
"Depending on the score, he could potentially get on," Townsend said. "There's the potential for us to go two from two as brothers. That would be the best, because he loves it.
"Rugby brings a lot of joy to him. At home he always points to the Whites crest with a big smile and gives us a thumbs up. He'll be very excited for this weekend. He has a lot of friends at the club, it's good for both of us to have him at the Whites."
On the day in which the region's best rugby players will do everything possible to secure premiership glory, Townsend's journey serves as a timely reminder the sport is more than just a game.
It's a message the Whites work hard to deliver throughout the year, the club committed to providing social good for the Queanbeyan community.
Over the last two years they have raised $110,000 for Kristy Giteau and Sokai Tai's Win The Day charity, a cause close to the hearts of the club after Tai's exploits on the rugby field.
French, who is coaching his final game on Saturday, has stressed the importance of looking beyond results each weekend.
"That's what makes the club," French said. "Community sport isn't so much about the win-loss column and titles, it's about a sense of belonging that's bigger than the game.
"Queanbeyan is a one-team town, the amount of support we get from a broad range of the community is enormous. Within our club is a big cross-section of ages and backgrounds, it's a special place where everyone can come down and be part of something bigger than themselves."
