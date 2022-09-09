But life wasn't good. For all of my Soviet childhood, my family had been homeless. With no private property and a shortage of government-issued housing, we had to resort to begging other families to board with them. As my father, a gynaecologist, worked what in Australia would be considered criminal hours at the hospital, we slept on fold-out couches in strangers' cramped apartments, sometimes in hallways. When Gorbachev, as part of his lauded economic reforms, issued meagre loans for homes, we started building a house while living in a tin caravan on the property - my father with an axe hidden under his bed for intruders as the caravan's broken door occasionally swung in the wind.