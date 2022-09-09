Mikhail Gorbachev's death led to an outpouring of celebration for his heroism. He brought freedom to the people with reforms of glasnost (openness) and perestroika (restructuring), opinion pieces have us believe. He was a "hero" and a man who "changed the world".
But for my family and countless others who lived in the Soviet Union at the time, he was just another Communist leader.
Advertisement
When Gorbachev became head of the Soviet Union in 1988, I was five years old, living in a small town in Ukraine. Although I knew that Gorbachev was now head of the Communist Party, for me, it was Vladimir Lenin who led the country.
"Dedushka (grandfather) Lenin - responsible for a system that led to millions of deaths - watched us from portraits everywhere: in the community hall where we danced around a Christmas tree and sang songs about him, in my first classroom where I relearned what was already taught to me at kindergarten - that Lenin was the kindest man in all the world, the most fair. We memorised poems about his virtues and our glorious existence because of him, the most famous being:
Kind and gentle, grandfather Lenin, looks down from his portrait at us/ How we are laughing, how we are playing,/ How good life is for us now.
But life wasn't good. For all of my Soviet childhood, my family had been homeless. With no private property and a shortage of government-issued housing, we had to resort to begging other families to board with them. As my father, a gynaecologist, worked what in Australia would be considered criminal hours at the hospital, we slept on fold-out couches in strangers' cramped apartments, sometimes in hallways. When Gorbachev, as part of his lauded economic reforms, issued meagre loans for homes, we started building a house while living in a tin caravan on the property - my father with an axe hidden under his bed for intruders as the caravan's broken door occasionally swung in the wind.
Because of product shortages, my parents had to find endless connections to procure building supplies. These were often stolen from under the caravan where we hid them (another reason for the axe). We never did finish building that house.
My mother had grown up with a father traumatised by the severe beatings he had received in a solitary confinement cell after drawing a caricature of his communist party boss. Her equally traumatised mother had lived through Stalin's policies, which caused her youngest sister to starve to death.
Emboldened by glasnost, my mum felt she was finally free to voice her pent-up loathing for the system. She opened up to close friends, showing them some of Lenin's teachings that had particularly horrified her. One friend, a KGB officer, listened more attentively than the others. He even paid my mother a visit and, while drinking tea in the kitchen of our semi-built house, leaned over the books she had earmarked to specific passages of Lenin's, asked questions and then left. Not long after, another friend, a government officer, who hadn't been directly privy to mum's diatribes, also paid mum a visit and warned her.
"I've been told about the things you've been saying. If you keep talking like this, they will make you disappear and your children will spend their lives without a mother."
Against the backdrop of Gorbachev's recent moves to brutally quash anti-Soviet protests in Lithuania and Latvia by sending in his army, this threat was the final straw for my mother. She packed our bags to make it look as if we were going on holiday. Now that Gorbachev had "opened the borders", Soviets were allowed to travel, but leaving the country forever was another matter.
READ MORE:
After quickly selling our unfinished construction for a few thousand German Marks cash, we caught a flight to Moscow, then boarded a train to Hungary. Our envelope of money was too little compensation for a house, but it was enough to cause suspicion for the officers that we had heard would be checking our cabins. So, Dad hid it envelope in the roll-up window curtain.
We quickly realised this was an inadequate hiding spot. In the next door cabin, two officers began unscrewing the walls after suspecting the family there of trying to escape. We then watched our neighbours, with two children, being escorted off the train.
To this day, I remember the terror of that night. Of how the officer came into our cabin and said: "Good evening, border control examination," words that I repeated for weeks afterwards. And to this day we don't know why he let us through. Why he just unzipped our bags which had been standing under the window that hid our treachery, looked at the tennis racket lying at the top, zipped them up and said, "Have a nice trip".
It could have been that he had reached his quota with the family next-door, or perhaps it was the quick prayer Mum had said to the Virgin Mary that did it. But we remain grateful for the immense luck that allowed us to get to the other side of the iron curtain.
When I think of Gorbachev, I think of that family that had been pulled off the train. What happened to them? And if they are still alive and well, how do they feel about the outpouring of grief for Gorbachev, the hero who gave his country freedom?
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.