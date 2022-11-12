You've probably seen them scooting around Lake Burley Griffin on some funky-looking roller blades. But there's a reason Jack Hirst and Samuel Johnson stand out from the crowd.
They hope the paths around the lake will end up taking them to another world, where they hope competing at the winter biathlon junior cup will be a perfect stepping stone to their Olympic Games dream.
The Canberra students are overseas, first for a training camp in Oberhof, Germany, before narrowing their focus to competing against the best youth biathletes in the world in Italy in December.
Hirst, 18, and Johnson, 16, both started in the Olympic sport that combines cross-country skiing and target shooting via different routes.
Johnson started off in downhill skiing, before transitioning to cross-country. While he was skiing he met a current coach of his, and went and did some laser shooting. Eventually he tried .22 calibre shooting, and before he knew it he was competing in biathlons.
"It started as downhill skiing and sort of morphed into biathlon," Johnson said.
Hirst started cross-country skiing through school in year five, and competed for the NSW team in year eight. In year 10 he first found out about biathlon, and decided to try some laser races. Last year he decided to go on an overseas biathlon camp, similar to the one next month.
In a biathlon contestants ski along a cross-country trail. The race has periodic interruptions where athletes pull a .22 calibre rifle off their backs to shoot at five targets. Missed targets cost time as racers will be required to ski penalty laps.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
When not training on snow, you might see Hirst and Johnson going about their dryland training on roller skis, using the many cycle tracks around Lake Burley Griffin.
They use the range facilities of the Canberra Rifle Club to practice their shooting, as Hotham ski resort is the location of Australia's only biathlon range.
They are eager to build on previous overseas endeavours in the sport, this time gearing up to compete in the 2022-23 biathlon junior cup, a five-race season spanning the continent of Europe.
They joined 90 biathletes from 20 countries in Oberhof last week for what Hirst said "felt like a youth World Cup" alongside the likes of Olympic champion Kati Wilhelm, Sven Fischer and Simon Fourcade.
"I developed both physically and mentally," he said. "There were educational sessions with topics such as nutrition and diet, goal setting and sports psychology.
"The highlight of the camp for me was having the opportunity to train with incredibly gifted, experienced and inspiring coaches. As Australia is considered a developing biathlon country, it is rare to have this sort of exposure to high level coaches."
But the goals for Hirst and Johnson don't stop at the conclusion of the junior cup, finishing in Kazakhstan next March.
"Racing on the World Cup circuit is a goal of mine, but more short term I want to be racing at the 2024 winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon, South Korea," Johnson said.
Hirst added: "Definitely the Olympics and the World Cup [are my goals]".
Being on the biathlon world tour is teaching Hirst and Johnson a lot more than just the art of cross-country skiing and high precision rifle shooting.
Hirst and Johnson met up at a camp overseas last year, and reflected on the positive experience they took away.
"It was enjoyable to have that experience and opportunity at such a young age. When you first step off the plane it's a really cool feeling, knowing that you are free and in control of what you can do," Johnson said.
"Jack, I, and two other guys built a really close friendship over that camp. It was a really good experience."
The boys enjoy the other perks of travelling, especially the exposure to different cultures and new people. They are hoping to form some connections with like-minded biathletes from around the world.
"'That's why we want to go on these camps, so we can get to know more people," Hirst said.
"It will help with the nerves, it would be nice to go over and know people that aren't from the Australian team," Johnson said.
Being on tour is also teaching them about the maturity and independence needed to travel without their parents for several months.
"We got really good at household jobs like cooking and cleaning. Even our organisational skills improved, which are important when you are travelling. You only really get those skills from being there by yourself," Johnson said.
Hirst and Johnson are doing all this while completing college, which shows the amount of dedication and commitment they have for succeeding in biathlon.
A biathlon race is scored by taking into account the skier's time to complete the race, the number of targets hit, and the accuracy of those shots.
"You need good balance. The whole sport is a bit of a balancing game. In cross-country you want to be strong enough to push yourself, but you also need to get that weight up the hills. You want to find that balance," Johnson said.
When it comes to shooting, the emphasis switches to composure and precision rather than power and endurance.
"You come in and your heart rate's through the roof, your breathing is through the roof. You want to be able to hit all the targets as quickly as possible," Johnson said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.