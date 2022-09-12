Brian shares his expertise: "I have worked for almost 60 years on problems caused by introduced species. When it comes to encouraging people to get rid of pests, a major problem is the 'Bambi' or 'Peter Rabbit' syndrome. People can't think beyond the image of the animal in question and find it hard, or consider it cruel, to get rid of a deer, some rabbits or a feral cat. What they don't think about is the native species that suffer when eaten by a fox or worse, slowly starve because rabbits eat out all the food over summer. Even biologists involved in handling pest problems are short-sighted. You note that cats take most of the blame for the loss of native animals, but if both native animals and plants are considered, rabbits are implicated in the continuing demise of twice as many native species. Rabbits are listed as being a risk to no less than 322 different threatened plant and animal species listed under Australia's Environment Protection and Biodiversity Act. If we lose the plants that native insects, lizards, birds and mammals rely on, we have no hope of turning things around. We need to be hard-nosed about this and be prepared to 'get some blood on our hands'. We don't need to be cruel, however, and pest control should always be done as humanely as possible at the time."