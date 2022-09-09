Jackson Stuart doesn't need to be reminded of everything his father, Ricky, has achieved.
From his roots as a Queanbeyan product who excelled in rugby union to the halfback who led the Canberra Raiders to three premierships, Ricky has left behind a lengthy legacy.
Jackson is well aware of this. He sees his dad's name on the wall inside the Queanbeyan Whites clubhouse every time he walks into the building.
But there's one thing Ricky didn't achieve. A John I Dent Cup premiership with the Whites.
So Jackson has his own chance to create a legacy on Saturday afternoon when Queanbeyan take on the Canberra Royals in the grand final at Viking Park.
It's a moment the winger is determined to make the most of, fully aware such a golden opportunity might not come around again.
"I've been looking forward to playing in a grand final with the Whites for a long time," Stuart said.
"Dad's one of my idols, I look up to him everyday. It's handy having him around giving me tips on footy. To play in a grand final for Queanbeyan, it'll be cool if I can get my name on a board in the club with his."
A family man who is proud of his Queanbeyan upbringing, Ricky has kept a close eye on the Whites' progress this year.
The Raiders coach is happy to lend a helping hand when requested and has provided a few nuggets of advice to Queanbeyan coach Sam French.
Stuart presented the players' jerseys on Thursday night in front of their families. His message to the group was clear.
"You don't get this opportunity everyday," Ricky said. "You might not get it ever again. It's something they have put themselves in a position, like the Royals, to leave a legacy for their club.
"It's going to be a special day, a special moment. The players have the opportunity to create something important for themselves and as a team. They're a group of blokes who are trying to do something special."
Stuart won't be present to watch the Whites, the Raiders facing the Storm in a sudden-death semi-final in Melbourne on Saturday.
He will have one eye on the live stream as Queanbeyan look to claim their first John I Dent Cup premiership since 2010 and Jackson is eager to do his father proud.
"He gets emotional talking about the club, it means so much to him," Jackson said. "He loves that I'm playing here and loved it last year when my brother and I were playing together.
"That gets me going. I love the club and that was a big part of me coming here."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
