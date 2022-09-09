St Edmund's have capped off a dominant year of rugby union with two of their first XV players being selected in the Australian Schoolboys side.
Captain Andrew McFarlane and fullback Shane Wilcox had standout seasons, earning them a spot in the Australian Schoolboys team.
There was an impressive spread of winners at the ACT junior rugby union grand finals last weekend, with Marist, Tuggeranong and Yass all taking out titles.
Outgoing St Edmund's coach Neil Roberts was impressed with his school's efforts.
"Our firsts, seconds, and under-16s all won the grand final. We won five grand finals across the whole school," Roberts said.
In addition to the team accolades, there were many standout individual achievements within the St Edmund's ranks.
"There were two programs, Brumbies under-18s and the Australian Schoolboys. We had 10 involved across the two programs," Roberts said.
Their dominance was undeniable. St Edmund's firsts averaged 48 points per game and finished the season undefeated.
They picked up six trophies, and recorded a convincing win in the grand final against Canberra Grammar College.
"They were so good this year, the results speak for themselves," Roberts said.
"The first XV played some exciting footy, and fully deserved their win last Sunday against a tough Grammar team."
This is Roberts' ninth and final year as coach. He was proud to have made an impact on the players during his time at the school.
"Rugby is a massive part of St Edmund's, its history, and its tradition. It's about trying to give these boys every opportunity to do well. These boys [the firsts] have been together for two years. These years together have been great for the program and great for the boys," Roberts said.
A lot of the players are graduating at the end of this year, and will be venturing out into clubland for next season.
