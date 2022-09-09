The ACT has recorded a significant decrease in active COVID cases, after the infectious period was shortened by two days, on the last day the government will release daily data.
On Friday, ACT Health reported 137 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 42 fewer than what was recorded on Thursday.
Of the 137 new cases, 55 were detected through PCR testing and 82 were found through rapid antigen tests.
The total number of active cases dropped from 892 to 594, due to the change in definition of a current infection decreasing from testing positive seven days prior to five days before.
Canberra's hospitalisations decreased by one to 86, and the one person who remains in intensive care is now off a ventilator.
No lives were lost in the ACT, keeping the total deaths since March 2020 at 125.
The total number of COVID cases in the territory since the beginning of the pandemic is now 203,680, a small decrease due to data cleaning.
Of the new cases, 40 were in the 25-39 age group.
This will be the last time daily infections are reported, after ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith announced, on Wednesday, daily case numbers will stop being reported following an agreement between federal and state health ministers.
Ms Stephen-Smith said of the decision, "daily reporting is not as important as it was" and it would now be done weekly on Fridays.
The percentage of people over 50 in Canberra who have received their fourth dose has increased by 0.8 per cent to 58.1 per cent.
Double vaccinated people make up 77.8 per cent of the ACT population aged over five.
The proportion of people aged 16 and over who are triple-dosed is at 78.1 per cent.
Vaccination rates will continue to be updated on Fridays.
In NSW, 1503 people with COVID-19 are in hospital with 27 of them in intensive care, as of 4pm on September 8.
In the last seven days, the state recorded 21,711 new cases and 119 deaths.
Victoria recorded 2106 new infections in the last day, bringing the total number of active cases to 11,815 and 41 deaths.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
