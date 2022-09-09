The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Premier XVs: Grace Kemp eager to lead Canberra Royals to grand final glory

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated September 9 2022 - 5:53am, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wallaroos Michaela Leonard and Grace Kemp are looking to lead the Royals to victory. Picture by James Croucher

Grace Kemp has vowed to repay the Canberra Royals by delivering a victory in Saturday's Premier XVs grand final at Viking Park.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.