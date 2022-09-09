Grace Kemp has vowed to repay the Canberra Royals by delivering a victory in Saturday's Premier XVs grand final at Viking Park.
The loose forward joined the Royals when she moved to Canberra as a teenager to pursue her rugby aspirations.
Advertisement
Since then, the club has helped develop her into a Brumbies and Australian representative.
Kemp recognises how important the Royals have been to her career and she views Saturday's clash with the Tuggeranong ViQueens as a chance to provide a return on their investment.
"It was hard moving away from my family to Canberra," Kemp said. "I got home sick, it was tough. I had an amazing community through the Royals that supported me.
"It's special to be able to stay back and take the field with the Royals, it would mean a lot to get the win."
The Royals enter Saturday's decider as defending champions, having defeated Uni-Norths in the 2020 grand final. The 2021 season was abandoned due to COVID.
Kemp and Wallaroos teammate Michaela Leonard were granted special permission to line up for Canberra on Saturday. The duo will fly to the Gold Coast on Sunday morning to join the Australian camp in their preparations for next month's World Cup.
The presence of two Test players changes the dynamic from a fortnight ago, where Tuggeranong prevailed 20-7 in the major semi-final.
MORE RUGBY UNION NEWS:
The ViQueens, however, are not complaining. Instead, they are determined to secure a special victory.
"It's great they can play," Tuggeranong flyhalf Teliya Hetaraka said. "It's fantastic for the club and for themselves to get another game under their belt before they head to the World Cup.
"For us, it's just another game and we have our ways. They're fantastic players, I don't take that away from them, but if we stick to our structures and play our footy, that will hopefully get us over the line."
Saturday: Tuggeranong ViQueens v Canberra Royals, 5.30pm at Viking Park.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.