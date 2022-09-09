Enterprising kids sell wares at The Little Village Markets in Gordon on Saturday

You've heard of kids running their own lemonade stand.
The enterprising kids at the Little Village Markets are next level, making and selling their own products across multiple stalls,
The markets are on today from 2pm to 4pm at the Gordon Community Centre.
It's a marketplace that supports children who like to make, bake and create groovy things, ready to sell come market day.
The idea started when the two mums, Tracy Hall and Tara Swift, got together to discuss how they could teach their children vital lessons about running a business.
They soon realised there wasn't a marketplace in Canberra where kids got to set up stalls to sell products they've made.
The mums volunteered their time and made the Little Village Markets happen.
"It provides a fun way for children to learn about production, pricing, advertising and customer service, as well as make a little pocket money. It's like playing shop only this is for real," Tracy said.
"It ran for the first-time last year and was a huge success."
Last time, there were 25 families running stall and "kids running around making new friends".
"The community connections and learning opportunities were invaluable," Tracy said.
This market will include hair clips, pots, cookies, cupcakes and Harrison Hall's Chat Cards - "don't send a text, send a chat card".
