Booming gunshots rang out 96 times. One for each year of her life. Ten seconds between each. Just enough time to recover but be surprised by the next bang.
It was somewhat symbolic of how many attendees felt about the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Inevitable and imminent, but a shock when it actually happened.
By 5pm, when one of six M2A2 105mm Howitzer Ceremonial Guns had first discharged, Parliament House forecourt was full.
Unlike scenes coming out of England, where people tearfully lay flowers and penned heartfelt letters, Canberrans seemed calm and sombre at the tribute.
Some said they were even taken aback by their own sadness. But the Queen's death signifies the end of an era.
She was a presence nearly every Australian under the age of 70 had grown accustomed to their entire life.
Harrison residents Priya and Badri Ramanyan said they admired the Queen's determination.
"It's such a long era that she's been the Queen. She's seen so many prime ministers," Ms Ramanyan said.
"We just did not imagine that she'd not be there. It's a sad feeling.
"I don't think we'll see somebody like her again, not in our lifetimes."
Sydneysider Tom Boyce said despite the Queen's ailing health and old age, he was surprised at her death.
"She's been the Queen all my life," he said.
"I never expected her to not be around. She seemed pretty note-perfect [and] made very few mistakes over the years."
The Queen's life was one of service and sacrifice, Defence Minister Richard Marles said.
"During her reign, the Queen exemplified a life of duty and sacrifice, ever resilient in the face of adversity, and dedicated to the peace and prosperity of the Commonwealth," he said.
The Queen served as a truck mechanic in the war effort of World War II, marking the beginning of her long relationship with the military when she became sovereign.
In 1944, aged 18, she joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service.
Then Princess Elizabeth became the first female member of the Royal Family to become a full-time active member of the armed services.
Queen Elizabeth was "remarkable", Australian War Memorial Director Matt Anderson said.
"We were honoured to welcome her to the Australian War Memorial on numerous occasions," he said.
"Queen Elizabeth II was a remarkable woman and the longest reigning British monarch.
"We are grateful for her continued support over the years and will remember her as a woman of quiet dignity and compassion."
The Queen held several Australian honorary military appointments.
These included Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Australian Engineers, Royal Australian Infantry Corps, Royal Australian Army Ordnance Corps and Royal Australian Army Nursing Corps.
She was also Captain-General of the Royal Regiment of Australian Artillery and Air Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Australian Air Force Reserves.
At 9pm on Friday night, 'Queen Elizabeth II' was to be projected onto the facade of the Australian War Memorial's Hall of Memory in tribute.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
