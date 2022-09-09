The Canberra Times
Queen Elizabeth II dies: ADF gun salute rings out as Canberra remembers Queen

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated September 9 2022 - 8:56am, first published 8:54am
The 96-gun salute for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Parliament House on Friday. Picture by James Croucher

Booming gunshots rang out 96 times. One for each year of her life. Ten seconds between each. Just enough time to recover but be surprised by the next bang.

