Capital Football is set to review a number of its NPL and CPL regulations after it had to grant special provisions to allow two junior Griffith FC teams to play finals this weekend.
The club's under 13s and 14s sides were set to miss finals on Saturday before the peak body's board granted special provisions on Thursday to allow them to play.
The two sides had secured their position in the top four of their respective CPL boys competitions and were in preparation for the first round of finals this weekend before an email on Sunday delivered the news.
There was an outcry from Canberra to Griffith when news broke.
Because Griffith did not field an under-18s side in the CPL boys, and all their games were forfeited as a result, their 13s and 14s were not eligible for finals.
Capital Football chief executive Chris Gardener said the board meeting convened on Thursday to consider the request from Griffith to reconsider.
But he said he made clear to clubs that he would be reviewing the regulations, as the forfeit provision and a number of others needed to be "significantly amended".
"[The club requested] the regulations not be enforced, and to allow their two teams in the finals to play," he said.
"The regulations had been written in a way that didn't allow that, and were being enforced. Obviously, parents were pretty upset about that, and had made representations to the board.
"The board has used special circumstances provisions to allow those teams to play."
Under Capital Football regulations, if a club forfeits three games or more in the NPL or CPL, all of the club's teams in that league are disqualified from finals.
Weston Molonglo FC faced similar problems due to five forfeits across its CPL boys sides, as did Wagga City Wanderers FC in the NPL boys, but neither clubs qualified for finals.
Canberra United Academy escaped missing finals in the NPL women's reserve grade, as the club only forfeited one game this year.
Griffith FC president Dom Schirripa personally thanked everyone who supported the cause for their young players.
"I am extremely appreciative to the Capital Football board for making the right decision for the kids," he said.
"It's the right decision for football. We can now celebrate the final series and everything good about the game we love. I wish our teams and all the teams the best of luck in the finals."
For now, all eyes are on CPL finals, and the last round of games in the NPL competitions this weekend.
NPL men's:
Saturday - O'Connor Knights v Belconnen United, 3pm O'Connor Enclosed; Monaro Panthers v Tigers FC, 5.45pm Riverside Stadium.
Sunday - Canberra Croatia v West Canberra Wanderers, 3pm Deakin Stadium; Gungahlin United v Canberra Olympic, 3pm AIS.
NPL women's:
Saturday - Belconnen United v West Canberra Wanderers, 3pm McKellar Park; Gungahlin United v Canberra Croatia, 3pm Gungahlin Enclosed.
Sunday - Canberra Olympic v Canberra United Academy, 2.30pm O'Connor Enclosed; Tuggeranong United v Wagga City Wanderers, 3pm Kambah 2.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
