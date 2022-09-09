The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'It's the right decision': Two Griffith FC teams granted special provisions to play finals, Capital Football to review NPL and CPL regulations

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated September 9 2022 - 7:27am, first published 5:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Capital Football is set to review a number of its NPL and CPL regulations after it had to grant special provisions to allow Griffith FC to play finals this weekend. Picture by James Croucher

Capital Football is set to review a number of its NPL and CPL regulations after it had to grant special provisions to allow two junior Griffith FC teams to play finals this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.