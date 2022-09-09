Starstruck 40th anniversary screening at NFSA

Remember the Aussie movie Starstruck? Hard to believe it is 40 years old.
The 1982 flick, directed by none other than Gillian Armstrong, the "energetic pop-rock musical comedy", had great tunes and was a visual feast.
Teenage cousins Angus (Ross O'Donovan) and Jackie Mullens (Jo Kennedy) live in the Harbour View Hotel, beneath the Harbour Bridge in Sydney's Rocks. Jackie wants to be a singer, Angus writes songs.
Now, the National Film and Sound Archive has an "out-loud screening" of Starstruck in which the audience is encouraged to sing along.
It's on Friday, September 23 at 8pm.
