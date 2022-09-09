Governor-General David Hurley sensed news he "desperately did not want to hear" when his phone rang in the early hours of Friday morning, informing him Queen Elizabeth had died.
In a televised address that evening, Mr Hurley paid tribute to Britain's longest-serving monarch's "special bond" with Australians, saying her devotion to service was her "enduring gift to us all".
Even after the death of her husband of 73 years in 2021, Mr Hurley revealed the Queen's first question was about "how Australians in need were faring".
"Her Majesty had a special bond with Australia and admired our easygoing approach to life and sense of humour," he said.
"Her visits and messages of support in good times and in difficult, sometimes tragic, times have been well-received.
"[Her] care and compassion was sincere."
Queen Elizabeth, who died aged 96 on Friday, pledged to "strive to be worthy of your trust" when she ascended to the throne.
Mr Hurley said there was no doubt she had met that standard.
The Governor-General claimed the values she exhibited during some of Britain's darkest days were "as relevant today as they were 70 years ago".
"What is clear is that even though her life has ended, her example to us all has not," he said.
"That example of selfless service, devotion to duty and compassion for others is both an enduring legacy and a gift to us all.
"I am proud to have lived in the Second Elizabethan age ... history will remember few like Queen Elizabeth II."
The Governor-General framed himself as one of many Australians who had "respected and loved" the Queen.
Mr Hurley revealed his mother recalled holding him up as a baby while the royal motorcade passed during a 1954 visit.
"What I have observed from the reaction of Australians is that there is no single quote, or memory or moment that can define Her Majesty," he said.
"All are apt. All are special. They are both individual and, collectively, the memories of an entire nation."
Mr Hurley claimed the monarch had "shared in Australia's growth growth and change" during a reign lasting seven decades.
That included the 1999 republican referendum, when Australians opted against ditching the monarchy.
"Her Majesty respected the will of the Australian people. She understood that we are our own people and that we control our destiny," he said.
"For many of us, Her Majesty's presence in our lives provided a source of comfort and reassurance."
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
