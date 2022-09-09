The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Camp Quality Classic Cruise on Sunday

Updated September 9 2022 - 7:13am, first published 6:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All the action is happening this Sunday. Picture supplied

The 7th annual SuperHeroes ACT Classic Cruise supporting Camp Quality will be held on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.