Camp Quality Classic Cruise on Sunday

The 7th annual SuperHeroes ACT Classic Cruise supporting Camp Quality will be held on Sunday.
The route will start at the National Arboretum at 8.30am and finish at the Questacon carpark.
There will be a parade of cars and other vehicles that are at least 20 years old and, usually, much older.
The classic Cruise raises money through its registrations for Camp Quality to support kids and their families who are impacted by cancer.
