Leading politicians and dignitaries have gathered in Canberra for a sombre wreath-laying ceremony to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away aged 96.
In the early hours of Friday morning, Buckingham Palace confirmed Britain's longest-serving monarch had died in Scotland after a seven-decade reign.
Advertisement
Prime Minister Albanese joined Governor-General David Hurley and Coalition leader Peter Dutton in Canberra on Saturday morning, laying flowers before a statue of the Queen at Parliament House.
Queen Elizabeth unveiled the statue, which is publicly accessible on a regular day, in 1988 as she opened the new Parliament House.
Pausing heads bowed for a moment, Mr Hurley and wife Linda were the first to lay their wreaths.
They were followed by Mr Albanese and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher, before ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr also paid his respects.
The wreaths were compiled of wattle, which also featured in a famous 1954 portrait of the Queen by Australian artist Sir William Dargie.
Despite the death prompting parliament to close for 15 days, cancelling a sitting period next week, a number of politicians from across the aisle remained in Canberra for the ceremony.
UK High Commissioner Vicki Treadell and Chinese Ambassador Xiao Qian, who has had a frosty relationship with the Australian government, were also present to lay wreaths in honour of the deceased monarch.
Speaking after the ceremony, the Prime Minister said the presence of such a prestigious group of dignitaries "says something about the way the Queen was admired" around the world.
Mr Albanese claimed the entire world had suffered an "enormous loss", reiterating Australians' sympathy to the Royal Family.
"In an era of enormous change, she was a constant, reassuring presence with her compassion, and decency, her commitment to service, which is an absolute inspiration," he said.
The Prime Minister revealed he had spoken to new UK counterpart Liz Truss on Friday evening to convey the "depth of sadness" of the Australian people.
The pair will meet when Mr Albanese travels to London for the funeral, likely next week.
Mr Dutton said the Queen had touched the lives of millions of Australians, even those who had never met her.
"They've taken something from her service ... I think that was the great power, the great strength of her leadership," he said.
Advertisement
"She was able to connect with people from all walks of life, and that's why there's such a deep sense of grief and mourning."
Mr Dutton said the new monarch's "dedication to the throne" would be well received across the Commonwealth.
"Continuity is an essential part, and King Charles this morning has demonstrated his commitment to this country," he said.
In his first address since ascending to the throne, King Charles promised to "renew" his mother's pledge to live a life devoted to service.
"Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today," he said.
Advertisement
"That was more than a promise: it was a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life. She made sacrifices for duty.
READ MORE:
"Her dedication and devotion as sovereign never wavered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss."
Saturday's event followed a 96-gun salute, one for each year of Queen Elizabeth's life, on Friday evening.
Mr Albanese was also joined by Speaker of the House Milton Dick and Senate leader Sue Lines in publicly signing a condolence book for the monarch that morning.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.