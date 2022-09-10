Keith Dryden was there from the beginning.
As Handle The Truth stormed home to claim the inaugural running of The Kosciuszko, the Canberra trainer was at Randwick to revel in the victory.
Since then, the stable star has gone from strength to strength. He's taken on the best sprinters in the sport, he's tasted black-type success and he has lined up in all four editions of The Kosciuszko.
In that time, country racing has grown significantly. The introduction of lucrative races and rapid rises in prizemoney across NSW have seen a host of horses follow in Handle The Truth's footsteps and taste success in the city.
It's why even though he believes his star is in the best form of his career, Dryden knows this year's Kosciuszko is going to be the toughest yet.
"Ask any trainer two months ago and they all had a Kosciuszko horse in their stable," Dryden said. "Realistically, you've got to be at least up to Sydney Saturday class to win this race.
"It has definitely increased the quality of country racing. Everybody wants to get in a big race and this is a great chance to do it.
"My horse is going as good as he's ever been, whether he's good enough to win another one, we'll find out. I'm hopeful if he can draw a nice barrier, he'll perform very well again."
Handle The Truth was one of the first horses snapped up for the $2 million race, a Merewether syndicate quick to jump on the phone to the gelding's owners to arrange a deal.
It didn't take long for many of the top runners in country NSW to be locked in, with all three Kosciuszko winners now in the field.
With nine horses confirmed, the likes of Art Cadeau, Another One and Front Page will line up at Randwick on October 15.
Dryden is currently finalising his path to the lucrative race as he looks to keep Handle The Truth fresh heading into the contest.
Having finished third in last week's Group 3 Concorde Stakes, the trainer is considering giving the gelding one more run on October 1 or opting for a barrier trial to finish off his preparations for The Koscisuzko.
"I've had a great deal of success in this race," he said. "What's important to me is the horse runs to the best of his ability.
"This looks like it's going to be the best Kosciuszko so far based on the quality of the horses. Winning will be no easy task.
"What I'm getting more satisfaction out of is having him in the race for the fourth time. If you go back in 10 years' time and look at how many horses have raced in it four times, there won't be too many.
"Then if all goes well, we'll bring him back next year and hopefully we'll be able to reach this race again."
Should Handle The Truth become the first horse to claim two Kosciuszkos, Dryden has a fair idea of how his victory speech will go.
With the Greens intent on slashing funding to the ACT racing industry, the veteran trainer has made it his goal to help the sport survive in a challenging environment.
A victory in the Kosciuszko, he feels, would send a fair message to anyone who questions the benefits of supporting the industry.
"If he does win, I'll say that even with the Greens' best efforts to stop this horse racing, we're here and we've prevailed."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
