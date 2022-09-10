Michael Matthews was chasing his third consecutive win in the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec, but it was not to be.
The two-time former winner was left disappointed with second place after Benoit Cosnefroy jumped ahead in the final 2km, and a moment's hesitation in the bunch meant the Frenchman opened a small gap that was unable to be closed.
But the Canberran is turning his attention to Sunday's event in Montreal.
"I'm probably disappointed at the moment, being so close to winning here three years in a row. It was my goal, and I came up second best, but it's still a great result," Matthews said.
"Unfortunately in the end we were sprinting for second, because Cosnefroy was just too strong.
"It is what it is, and I think we have to be happy with second, and we have another opportunity on Sunday.
"I think my shape is really coming along well towards the World Championships now, so I think another good hit-out on Sunday, and hopefully go for the victory again, before heading off to Australia."
The 31-year-old's team helped to control the day's breakaway to keep Matthews fresh for the latter stages of the race in Canada. And will look to do the same again on Sunday.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
